The UK government has published official guidance listing 15 immigration routes that require applicants to pass an English language test before proceeding

The 15 routes are split into two categories depending on the level of English proficiency required for each application type

Routes such as Skilled Worker and Student demand a full four-skill test, while Settlement and Partner visas require only Speaking and Listening

The UK government has published official guidance detailing which visa and immigration routes require applicants to demonstrate English language ability, listing 15 distinct routes in total.

The Home Office issued the guidance, which sets out two categories of English language requirements depending on the immigration route an applicant is pursuing.

UK mentions the visas that require an English language test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Routes requiring full English language test

The first category covers routes where applicants must pass a test assessing all four core skills: Reading, Writing, Speaking, and Listening. Nine immigration routes fall under this requirement, including:

1. The Health and Care Worker visa

2. High Potential Individual visa

3. Innovator Founder visa

4. Minister of Religion visa

5. Scale-up Worker visa

6. Skilled Worker visa

7. Start-up visa

8. Student visa

9. Temporary Work (International Agreement) visa.

These routes tend to involve longer stays or more integrated roles within the UK workforce or academic environment, which explains the more comprehensive language requirement.

The second category applies to six routes where applicants need only demonstrate Speaking and Listening ability. These are:

10. Citizenship

11. International Sportsperson

12. Parent

13. Partner

14. Representative of an Overseas Business

15. Settlement (also known as indefinite leave to remain)

The guidance also notes that the required CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Languages) level varies by route, so applicants should check the exact proficiency threshold for their application before sitting any test.

For Nigerians and other African nationals considering a move to the UK, understanding which category their visa route falls under is a critical step in the application process. Taking the wrong test, or not meeting the required CEFR level, could delay or result in a refused application.

Read the full UK government guidance on English language test requirements.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK released the full list of 91 occupations that are eligible for Scale-Up visa.

UK residence: Conditions Scale-Up workers must meet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the UK announced the requirements for Scale-up Worker visa holders seeking indefinite leave to remain, including the five-year residency rule, fees and processing times.

The application costs £3,226 per person, and applying too early could lead to a refusal. Find out when workers can apply and what faster decision services are available.

Source: Legit.ng