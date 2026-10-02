Suspected Boko Haram terrorists ambushed farmers in Ala and Musune wards of Marte LGA, Borno State, on Wednesday evening

Borno State Police confirmed 15 people were killed, while three others remain missing, after the attack on local farmers and firewood gatherers

Amnesty International condemned the killings as a grave violation of international humanitarian law and called on Nigerian authorities to protect vulnerable communities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

Marte, Borno State - Suspected Boko Haram terrorists killed 15 farmers in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State on Wednesday evening, September 30, 2026, with three other victims still unaccounted for as of Friday, October 2, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, the Borno State Police Command confirmed the incident through its Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, who said investigations were ongoing.

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists killed 15 farmers in Marte, Borno State, with three others still missing.

Source: Original

Blueprint Newspaper also noted the unfortunate update.

Daso said:

"Yes, there was an attack in Marte. 15 people were killed while others are still missing. Efforts are ongoing to determine their whereabouts."

He added that details remained sketchy and that the police would issue an update once data gathering was complete.

The attack took place across farmlands in the Ala and Musune wards of the local government area. Community sources said the victims were peasant farmers and firewood gatherers, a group that included young men, married men, and elders going about their daily routines.

Borno police confirm an attack in Marte that killed 15 people, with others still missing. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

How Borno attack unfolded

A local source, who asked not to be named, described how the attackers cornered the victims before killing them.

"They were ambushed by terrorists while carrying out their daily work, bound, forced to lie down, and executed at close range," the source said.

The same source alleged that some of the victims were decapitated, making identification difficult.

"Many people were killed. Some were not even recognisable. So far, we have buried 15 out of the 18; we are currently searching for three persons," the source added.

Another community member said residents retrieved the bodies from the farm and conducted burials in line with Islamic rites.

Only 15 of the 18 people who went to the farms that day have been found and laid to rest, while the search for the remaining three continues.

Amnesty International condemns Borno attack

Human rights organisation Amnesty International issued a statement on Friday, October 2, condemning the killings. The organisation described the victims as local residents who had ventured into surrounding bush to gather firewood for their livelihoods or household use.

"Amnesty International strongly condemns the horrific killing of at least 15 people on Thursday, 1 October 2026, in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, Northeast Nigeria," the statement read.

It noted that the targeting of civilians by non-state actors was a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

The organisation called on Nigerian authorities to act swiftly.

"Amnesty International calls on the Nigerian authorities to take immediate, transparent, and human-rights-compliant measures to protect vulnerable communities living in the region," the statement said.

Marte LGA, situated near Lake Chad in the far north of Borno State, has been one of the areas most persistently affected by insurgent activity in the country's north-east.

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Source: Legit.ng