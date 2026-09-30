Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan spoke on the floor of the Senate during a tribute to late former Kogi governor Ibrahim Idris

Idris, popularly known as Ibro, died in the United Kingdom on September 20, 2026, at the age of 77 and was buried in Abuja on September 25

Akpoti-Uduaghan described the death of the former PDP governor as a profound loss to Kogi State and Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, has challenged public office holders across Nigeria to judge the value of their service by the lives they improve, the institutions they build, and the doors they open for those who come after them.

As reported by The Cable, Senator Natasha made the call on Tuesday, September 29, during Senate plenary, where lawmakers gathered to pay tribute to former Kogi State Governor Ibrahim Idris, who died on September 20, 2026, in the United Kingdom at the age of 77. The tribute was led by Senator Jibrin Isah of Kogi East.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan speaks during Senate plenary as lawmakers pay tribute to former Kogi State Governor Ibrahim Idris. Photo credit: @natashaakpoti

Source: Instagram

Idris, widely known as Ibro, was buried in Abuja on September 25, 2026.

The late politician governed Kogi from 2003 to January 2012 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), making him one of the longest-serving governors in the history of the state.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's words on leadership

Speaking during the tribute session, Akpoti-Uduaghan reflected on what she described as the late governor's enduring lessons for those in public life. "Leadership is ultimately measured by the lives touched, institutions strengthened and opportunities created for future generations," she said.

She also noted the significance of Idris' place in Kogi's political history, saying:

"As we mourn His Excellency Ibrahim Idris, we must also remember the chapter he wrote in the history of Kogi State and the lessons his journey offers to those of us entrusted with public responsibility."

Before offering that broader reflection, the senator had already framed the loss in more immediate terms, calling the death a heavy blow to the state, the party, and the country at large.

The Punch quoted Natasha as saying:

"The passing of His Excellency, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, is a profound loss to Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party and indeed Nigeria."

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan urges public office holders to measure their leadership by the lives they touch and the institutions they strengthen. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Akpoti-Uduaghan speaks as Senate resumes

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s contribution to the tribute came as the National Assembly resumed plenary following an extended recess.

The session was one of the first major sittings since lawmakers returned to Abuja.

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha sad over Ibrahim Idris' demise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha mourned the death of Idris.

In a condolence statement issued on the date of Idris’ death, Natasha described the late governor as a significant figure in the political history of Kogi State and the PDP, saying his years of public service left an enduring mark on the state.

Source: Legit.ng