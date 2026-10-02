INEC opened its ad hoc personnel recruitment portal ahead of the 2027 general elections in Africa's largest democracy

The application window closes at midnight on September 18, 2026, and the commission has set eligibility conditions, including residency and political neutrality requirements

INEC warned applicants to avoid fraudulent websites and individuals demanding payment in exchange for recruitment

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, October 2, 2026, opened its online recruitment portal for Nigerians who wish to work as temporary election personnel during the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that the commission is conducting the exercise through its recruitment system and has announced that the portal will close at midnight on Friday, September 18, 2026, urging eligible candidates to complete their applications before that date.

INEC opens its online recruitment portal for temporary election staff ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

INEC lists five ad hoc roles

Five categories of ad hoc roles are on offer: Supervisory Presiding Officers, Registration Area Centre Managers, Registration Area Technical Support personnel, Presiding Officers, and Assistant Presiding Officers. Each position carries its own qualification requirements, and applicants are expected to review these carefully before applying.

Eligible National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, students of tertiary institutions, and qualified public servants may apply for certain roles, provided they meet the conditions attached to those specific positions. With the exception of technical roles, applicants are generally required to be residents of the state they select on their application form.

INEC also made clear that anyone who is a registered member of a political party, or who has publicly shown support for any candidate or party, will not be considered for any of the positions.

INEC warns against recruitment scams

As part of its announcement, INEC cautioned Nigerians against engaging with fraudulent websites or individuals who claim to offer recruitment placements in exchange for payment. The commission said its official recruitment platform remains the only legitimate channel for submitting applications.

INEC described the recruitment drive as a key part of its operational preparations for the 2027 elections, which will require the deployment of tens of thousands of temporary staff to polling units and other designated locations nationwide. Prospective applicants are advised to check the requirements for their preferred positions and submit their details before the September 18 deadline.

INEC's statement partly read:

i. The activation of INECPRES on Friday, 18 September 2026 by 8:00am and closes on Wednesday, 18th Nov,2026 by 12 midnight.

ii. The Online application will be available on the INEC website via the link http://inecnigeria.org (for both mobile App. and the Web Application).

iii. The web version (using a laptop and desktop) shall be accessible via the portal URL:http://pres.inecnigeria.org

iv. The Android mobile App. shall be accessible via the link http://inecnigeria.org/pres.apk or https://inecpres-app.com/pres-app.apk

Read INEC’s full official statement on the development below via its post on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Read more on INEC

MURIC, SCSN demand sack of INEC boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called for the immediate sack of the INEC chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan.

The executive director of the Islamic group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, posited that Amupitan cannot be trusted.

Similarly, the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review Amupitan’s appointment.

Source: Legit.ng