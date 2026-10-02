The US government outlined the criteria diplomats and foreign government officials must meet to qualify for A-1 or A-2 visas

Officials travelling to the US for non-governmental or commercial purposes do not qualify for A visas and must apply for other visa types

Applicants must submit a valid passport, a completed DS-160 form, a photo, and a diplomatic note from their home government

The United States government has published detailed guidance on how diplomats and foreign government officials can qualify for A-1 or A-2 visas, including the full list of documents required to complete an application.

According to the guidance, any diplomat or foreign government official travelling to the US solely to carry out official duties on behalf of their national government must obtain either an A-1 or A-2 visa before entering the country.

US names people eligible for A-1 and A-2 visas. Photo credit: Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

The use of visitor visas or entry under the Visa Waiver Programme is not permitted for this purpose.

Who qualifies for US A-1 or A-2 visa?

The type of 'A' visa an applicant needs depends on their position within their government and their purpose of travel.

Heads of state or government automatically qualify for an A-1 visa, regardless of why they are travelling. For all other officials, the nature of the duties they will perform in the US determines their visa category.

Immediate family members of qualifying diplomats and officials are also eligible for A-1 or A-2 visas. Personal employees, domestic workers, or attendants serving a diplomat or official who already holds a valid A-1 or A-2 visa may be issued A-3 visas instead.

Importantly, officials travelling to the US to carry out commercial or non-governmental functions, or those visiting as tourists, do not qualify for A visas.

The US Department of State makes clear that government interest or partial control of an organisation is not, by itself, enough to determine whether the 'A' visa category applies.

US A-1 and A-2 visa: Documents needed to apply

All A visa applicants must gather and submit the following documents to a US Embassy or Consulate in their home country:

1. A valid passport, with at least six months of validity beyond the intended period of stay in the US.

2. A completed Nonimmigrant Visa Application (Form DS-160) confirmation page, for those applying outside the US.

3. A recent passport-style photo, uploaded during the DS-160 process or printed separately if the upload fails.

4. A diplomatic note from the applicant's home government, confirming their official status and purpose of travel.

Since July 1, 2014, diplomatic notes submitted with A-1 or A-2 applications must include the official's name, date of birth, position, title, place of assignment, purpose of travel, a brief description of duties, travel date, and expected length of stay. The names, relationships, and dates of birth of any accompanying dependants must also be included.

Applicants who are immediate family members applying separately from the principal visa holder must also provide copies of both the visa and the I-94 form (front and back) of the principal visa holder.

The US government noted that additional documents may be requested depending on the specific embassy or consulate where the application is submitted.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had released seven categories of people who can apply for visas without paying a fee.

US advisory for visa holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had released an advisory for visa holders.

In a post shared on X on September 28, 2026, the mission made clear that vetting is not a one-time event tied to the moment of application or interview.

According to the advisory, applicants are screened at every stage of the process, including before, during, and after consular adjudication.

Source: Legit.ng