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Saudi Arabia Lists 23 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter the Kingdom Without Visa, Gives Conditions
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Saudi Arabia Lists 23 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter the Kingdom Without Visa, Gives Conditions

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • Saudi Arabia officially announced a list of countries whose passport holders can enter the Kingdom without a visa under bilateral agreements
  • The announcement specified conditions that must be met by holders of diplomatic and special passports from the eligible countries
  • 23 countries made the full list, spanning Europe, Asia, and beyond, with notable names from across the globe

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Saudi Arabia has released the names of 23 countries whose citizens can enter the Kingdom without a visa, along with the conditions that apply to eligible passport holders.

The announcement, made by Saudi authorities, clarifies the terms under which nationals from these countries may travel to the Kingdom freely, based on existing bilateral agreements.

Saudi Arabia lists 23 countries for visa-free entry
Saudi Arabia names 23 countries whose citizens can enter. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/FAYEZ NURELDINE
Source: Getty Images

Visa-free entry into Saudi Arabia

According to the Saudi government, the agreements cover holders of diplomatic and special passports, not ordinary travel documents. Citizens who qualify must meet specific conditions outlined under each individual arrangement.

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The full list of countries whose nationals are covered includes:

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1. The French Republic

2. The Republic of Albania

3. The Kingdom of Thailand

4. The Republic of Korea

5. The Republic of Malta

6. The Republic of Kosovo

7. The Kyrgyz Republic

8. The Republic of Costa Rica

9. The Republic of Uzbekistan

10. The Republic of Azerbaijan

11. The Republic of Cyprus

12. The Republic of Tajikistan

13. Malaysia

14. The Italian Republic

15. Japan

16. The Solomon Islands

17. Mongolia

18. The Russian Federation

19. The People's Republic of China

20. The Republic of India

21. Bosnia and Herzegovina

22. The Republic of Kazakhstan

23. The Republic of Hungary

What Saudi Arabia says about the conditions

In its official statement, Saudi Arabia noted that the visa-free arrangements do not apply unconditionally. The Kingdom stated:

"These agreements allow holders of diplomatic and special passports to enter the covered countries without the need for a visa, subject to the following conditions."

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This means that citizens travelling on ordinary or regular passports are not covered by these exemptions and would still need to obtain the appropriate visa before travelling to Saudi Arabia. The conditions attached to each bilateral agreement vary, and travellers are advised to confirm the specific requirements that apply to their country before making travel plans.

Notably, no African country appears on the published list, meaning citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and other nations on the continent must continue to apply through the standard Saudi visa process.

Premium residency: Saudi Arabia Releases financial requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had outlined nine key benefits available to foreigners holding premium residency in the kingdom.

The benefits include living with eligible family members, exemption from certain expatriate fees, visa-free exit and re-entry, and the ability to issue visit visas for relatives.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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