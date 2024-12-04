The INEC has confirmed that one of its offices in Delta State has caught fire on Monday afternoon, December 2

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed a fire incident at its office in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State. The fire, which occurred on Monday afternoon, December 2, was caused by a sudden power surge following the restoration of the public power supply.

According to INEC, the fire destroyed several items, including 706 ballot boxes, 50 election bags, 322 apron vests, and three electric power generators. Other items lost in the inferno include 140 stamps, 50 ballot box seals, and assorted items such as envelopes, posters, forms, and booklets.

INEC office fire: How man casualties recorded?

Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities reported. The incident has been reported to the security agencies and emergency services for a thorough investigation. INEC has expressed appreciation for the cooperation of the Nigeria Police Force and the Delta State Fire Service in responding to the incident.

The fire incident occurred at the INEC office in Owa-Oyibu town, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State. The office is one of the 25 Local Government Area offices in Delta State, with 14 Registration Areas (Wards), 238 Polling Units, and 131,747 registered voters.

The cause of the fire has been attributed to a sudden power surge following the restoration of the public power supply. The incident is currently under investigation by the security agencies and emergency services.

