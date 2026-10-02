A pro-Tinubu group celebrated Kano lawmaker Abubakar Kabir Bichi on his 45th birthday, linking his work to President Tinubu's leadership values

The group highlighted Bichi's role as Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations as one of the most significant positions in the National Assembly

Bichi's Ward-wide Ambassadors for Tinubu 2027 also used the occasion to reaffirm support for the Renewed Hope agenda ahead of the 2027 elections

Abuja, FCT - A pro-presidential group, Bichi's Ward-wide Ambassadors for Tinubu 2027, has publicly celebrated Abubakar Kabir Bichi, the federal lawmaker representing Bichi Federal Constituency in Kano State, on his 45th birthday, praising his legislative record and linking it to what the group called President Bola Tinubu's philosophy of selfless service.

The group's convener, Edward Abakpa, speaking on behalf of the organisation, said Bichi had demonstrated consistent commitment to public service through his work in the House of Representatives, his engagement with constituents, and his community development efforts.

Members of Bichi’s Ward-wide Ambassadors for Tinubu 2027 celebrate Kano lawmaker Abubakar Kabir Bichi on his 45th birthday. Photo credit: @HonAbbaBichi

Source: Twitter

Bichi's Appropriations Role Under the Spotlight

Central to the group's praise was Bichi's position as Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, a role it described as one of the weightiest in the National Assembly given its direct influence over how Nigeria's annual budget is scrutinised and shaped.

Abakpa said the chairmanship reflected the confidence the House of Representatives had placed in the lawmaker and gave him considerable responsibility in Nigeria's budgetary and development process.

"Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi embodies the qualities of selfless service to humanity, which are also central to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's leadership philosophy," the group said in its statement.

The organisation also noted Bichi's efforts in effective constituency representation and welfare-focused initiatives for residents of Bichi Federal Constituency, describing his birthday as a fitting moment to recognise contributions that extended beyond the chamber floor.

2027 Elections Pledges and Birthday Prayers

Beyond the birthday tribute, the group used the occasion to restate its backing for Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda, pledging to continue mobilising support for the administration's programmes and policies as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

Members prayed for Bichi's continued health, wisdom and strength, and expressed hope that he would serve his constituents and Nigeria for many more years.

Tinubu Promised 10 Million Votes in 2027

In another report, the pro-Tinubu political support group set a target of 10 million votes for President Tinubu's re-election campaign.

The Bichi's Ward Wide Ambassadors made this known during its official launch in Abuja on Monday, September 28, 2026.

The group held its inaugural event at Ibeto Hotel, where it also conferred the title of Grand Patron on Hon. Bichi.

Source: Legit.ng