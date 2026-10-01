A security aide travelling in a separate helicopter gave a chilling account of the pilot's final radio transmissions before the crash

The pilot carrying Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo repeatedly radioed that he was lost in cloud cover during deteriorating weather

All communication with the stricken aircraft cut off suddenly, and the aide also moved to correct the reported death toll from the crash

A security aide attached to prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has broken his silence on the harrowing final moments before a helicopter crash that killed five people on 30 September 2026.

The aide, who was aboard a separate helicopter travelling alongside Chivayo's aircraft, described a sequence of increasingly desperate radio exchanges from the pilot of the second chopper as conditions in the sky deteriorated sharply on the return journey.

Wicknell Chivayo: What pilot said before tragic crash that claimed billionaire’s life. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Pilot's final radio transmissions

Both helicopters had been heading back when the weather turned hostile.

The pilot carrying Chivayo proposed rerouting via Bromley as an alternative, and communication between the two cockpits continued for a while after that.

"What I observed during the pilots' communication was that the pilot flying the boss kept saying: 'I'm in bad weather, I haven't exited the cloud,'" the aide recounted, as reported by ZimLive.

With each transmission, the situation grew more alarming. The troubled pilot's last confirmed position placed him somewhere over Surrey.

When the aide's pilot radioed that they were roughly ten minutes from their destination, the response from the other helicopter raised immediate alarm.

"The pilot flying the boss appeared confused, asking, 'Which destination?' Our pilot responded that Marondera, but no reply came. All communication with the other helicopter was lost," the aide said.

That silence was the last contact anyone had with the aircraft. It subsequently crashed, claiming the lives of everyone on board, including Chivayo himself, who had been among the passengers on the ill-fated flight.

Death toll corrected to five

The aide also addressed inaccurate figures that had spread in the immediate aftermath of the disaster. Initial reports circulating after the crash put the number of deaths at six, but the aide stated firmly that five people perished in the incident.

No further details about the identities of the other victims were confirmed in his account.

The crash has attracted significant public attention given Chivayo's high profile in Zimbabwe.

His eyewitness account offers the clearest picture yet of what transpired in those final, desperate minutes before the aircraft went down.

Wicknell Chivayo: New details emerge about pilot’s final moments before fatal crash. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Twitter

Nkechi Blessing shares last moments with Cjay

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing paid an emotional tribute to her colleague, Cjay, following his sudden death on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The actress took to social media to mourn the actor, expressing shock and disbelief over his passing. In her heartfelt message, Nkechi shared the last moment that she spoke with Cjay just a few hours before his death, making the news even more difficult for her to process.

Reflecting on their last conversation, the actress appeared overwhelmed by the suddenness of the loss and the fact that she never imagined it would be their final interaction. She also mourned the plans and moments they had hoped to share but would now never come to pass.

Source: Legit.ng