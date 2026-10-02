New Zealand's immigration authority has published dedicated job portals covering five key sectors for foreigners looking to work in the country

The sectors listed range from healthcare and education to engineering, science careers, and fruit and vegetable seasonal work

New Zealand's government also releases quarterly labour market updates and has published employment projections stretching to 2028

New Zealand's immigration authority has published a list of five dedicated job websites targeting specific sectors, offering foreign workers a clearer path to finding employment in the country.

The official immigration portal outlines sector-specific platforms designed to connect job seekers with opportunities in fields that are actively recruiting.

New Zealand lists 5 sector-specific job websites for foreign workers. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Each platform is tailored to a particular industry, making it easier for applicants to search within their area of expertise rather than sifting through general listings.

New Zealand's 5 sector job websites

According to the New Zealand immigration website, the five dedicated platforms are as follows:

Beyond these platforms, the immigration authority notes that job seekers can also conduct broader searches online for specific roles across other industries.

Industries with the most opportunities in New Zealand

New Zealand's immigration authority identifies several sectors as the country's main industries, where the bulk of employment opportunities are likely to be found. These include agriculture and forestry, construction, healthcare, education and teaching, engineering, business and finance, science, energy, and health technology.

Importantly, the authority notes that opportunities exist for both highly skilled professionals and those in less skilled occupations, suggesting that the country's labour market is open to a wide range of qualifications and experience levels.

To support job seekers in planning ahead, the New Zealand government publishes a quarterly update on labour market statistics, giving a current snapshot of employment conditions across the country. It has also released a medium to long-term employment projection covering the period up to 2028, which can help prospective workers identify growing sectors and plan their applications accordingly.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng