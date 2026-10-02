New Zealand Lists 5 Sector-Specific Job Websites for Foreign Workers
- New Zealand's immigration authority has published dedicated job portals covering five key sectors for foreigners looking to work in the country
- The sectors listed range from healthcare and education to engineering, science careers, and fruit and vegetable seasonal work
- New Zealand's government also releases quarterly labour market updates and has published employment projections stretching to 2028
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New Zealand's immigration authority has published a list of five dedicated job websites targeting specific sectors, offering foreign workers a clearer path to finding employment in the country.
The official immigration portal outlines sector-specific platforms designed to connect job seekers with opportunities in fields that are actively recruiting.
Each platform is tailored to a particular industry, making it easier for applicants to search within their area of expertise rather than sifting through general listings.
New Zealand's 5 sector job websites
According to the New Zealand immigration website, the five dedicated platforms are as follows:
- Healthcare jobs are listed on Kiwi Health Jobs
- Teaching and education vacancies are published through the Education Gazette.
- Science professionals can explore openings via Careers at Science New Zealand.
- Engineering roles are advertised on Engineering New Zealand.
- Foreigners seeking seasonal fruit and vegetable farm work can access opportunities through Work and Income.
Beyond these platforms, the immigration authority notes that job seekers can also conduct broader searches online for specific roles across other industries.
Industries with the most opportunities in New Zealand
New Zealand's immigration authority identifies several sectors as the country's main industries, where the bulk of employment opportunities are likely to be found. These include agriculture and forestry, construction, healthcare, education and teaching, engineering, business and finance, science, energy, and health technology.
Importantly, the authority notes that opportunities exist for both highly skilled professionals and those in less skilled occupations, suggesting that the country's labour market is open to a wide range of qualifications and experience levels.
To support job seekers in planning ahead, the New Zealand government publishes a quarterly update on labour market statistics, giving a current snapshot of employment conditions across the country. It has also released a medium to long-term employment projection covering the period up to 2028, which can help prospective workers identify growing sectors and plan their applications accordingly.
Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.
Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.
Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.
The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng