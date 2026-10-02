New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined what holders of a Work Exchange Scheme visa are permitted to do while in the country

The visa allows foreigners to stay for up to 12 months and study for a limited period, with only 1,000 visas available each year

Applicants cannot include a partner or dependent children in the visa application, though separate arrangements may apply

New Zealand's immigration authority has published a clear breakdown of what foreign nationals are permitted to do under its Work Exchange Scheme Work Visa, outlining four key activities available to holders of the permit.

According to New Zealand's official immigration body, there are some do's and dont's attached to the visa type

New Zealand lists 4 things foreigners can do on work exchange visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What New Zealand work exchange work visa offers

1. The visa allows holders to work in the country as part of an approved work exchange scheme.

2. Holders may also stay for up to 12 months, though that duration can differ if the specific work exchange scheme has a special arrangement in place.

3. In addition to working, visa holders are permitted to study for up to three months during their stay.

4. Holders can travel freely in and out of New Zealand throughout the visa's validity.

Key restrictions to note: Work exchange visa

Despite the flexibility the visa offers, there are notable limitations that prospective applicants need to be aware of. Holders cannot include a partner or dependent children in their visa application.

However, if the particular work exchange scheme makes provision for family members to accompany the primary applicant, partners and children may apply for separate visas based on their relationship to the visa holder.

Cost, processing time and availability

The visa comes at a starting cost of NZD $1,455, and New Zealand's immigration authority indicates that 80% of applications are processed within two and a half weeks.

The number of visas available is capped at 1,000 per year, meaning demand from prospective applicants could outpace supply if interest is high.

For Nigerians and other African nationals exploring international work and travel opportunities as part of the ongoing japa wave, the Work Exchange Scheme visa represents one structured pathway into New Zealand, provided an applicant is already enrolled in an approved scheme that qualifies under the programme.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng