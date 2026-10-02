NURTW boss Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, reportedly made a major claim about who should emerge as Mushin’s next community leader

Local leaders, including Amode, have rejected the declaration, insisting that Mushin’s leadership cannot be determined by an outsider

Residents fear the disagreement could worsen existing tensions between rival transport union factions and threaten peace in the community

A fresh leadership controversy is brewing in Mushin, Lagos, following comments allegedly made by Lagos State NURTW Chairman, Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego.

The controversy began during the transport boss' condolence visit to the family of the late Mushin community leader, Alhaji Taoreed Faronbi, popularly known as Baba Alado.

Sego makes a major claim about who should emerge as Mushin’s next community leader after Baba Alado's death. Photos: @mustaphasego/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Sego claimed that the late community leader had given him the authority to determine or appoint the next Olori, or number-one man, in Mushin.

For many residents and community leaders, that claim went beyond a condolence visit.

‘You cannot decide for Mushin’- Residents

The declaration was rejected by local figures, including a prominent community leader known as Amode.

They maintained that the leadership of Mushin is an internal community matter and questioned why an individual associated with a transport union should have the power to decide who leads the area.

The disagreement has since fuelled concerns among residents who do not want a leadership dispute to become another source of tension.

Watch the X video of Sego speaking about Mushin succession here:

Watch the reactions from residents of Mushin about Sego's comments here:

Reactions trail backlash against Sego

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Camardean stated:

"Which one is Dem don Kee person and drop ham for your backyard before..na so unah dey do for hia"

@realadefiz shared:

"Lol, I know something like this will happen since the de@th of Alado. Plenty warriors who will not agree among themselves. From no case,milky, Abuja, etc. even the chairman of Mushin local govt is Alado boys, GOS will also have interest in backing one. Even Hamzat will have some1"

@SikiruOlaw629 noted:

"The natural leader, "The champion" has spoken . Area leaders emerges naturally nit by picking"

@Jboybreezzy shared:

"No be lie. It’s better segó retract that statement and allow mushin to continue experiencing peace by not inserting anyone above the others. If the situation is not contain, I’m afraid mushin might return to the era of brutality o."

Local leaders reject the declaration by Sego, insisting that Mushin’s leadership cannot be determined by an outsider. Photo: @mustaphasego/IG.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng