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Singapore Publishes Names of 58 Universities That Grant Foreign Students Special Work Access
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Singapore Publishes Names of 58 Universities That Grant Foreign Students Special Work Access

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • Singapore's Ministry of Manpower published a list of institutions whose foreign students are eligible to work during vacations without applying for a work pass
  • Students must hold a valid Student's Pass issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and be at least 14 years old to qualify
  • The list covers 58 institutions, ranging from top universities like NUS and NTU to polytechnics, international schools, and specialised colleges

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Singapore has released an official list of schools and universities whose foreign students are permitted to work during their vacation periods without first obtaining a work pass, offering a significant benefit to international students enrolled in the country.

According to information published by the relevant Singapore authority, students qualify for this exemption only if they meet several conditions simultaneously.

Singapore names institutions in the country that allows foreign students to work
Singapore names institutions in the country that allows foreign students to work. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/VINCENT THIAN/Alexander W Helin
Source: Getty Images

Full list of qualifying institutions in Singapore

They must be a full-time matriculated or registered student at one of the listed institutions, hold a Student's Pass issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), and be at least 14 years of age. Crucially, students do not need to notify the authorities before they begin work.

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The published list covers 58 institutions across a wide range of categories, including universities, polytechnics, international schools, and specialised colleges.

Below is the complete list:

  1. Anglo-Chinese School (International) Singapore
  2. Australian International School
  3. Canadian International School
  4. Chatsworth International School
  5. DigiPen
  6. Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School
  7. Dulwich College (Singapore)
  8. EHL Campus (Singapore)
  9. ESSEC Business School (Singapore)
  10. German European School Singapore
  11. German Institute of Science and Technology – TUM Asia
  12. Government Junior Colleges
  13. Government secondary schools
  14. Government-aided Junior Colleges
  15. Government-aided secondary schools
  16. Hwa Chong International School
  17. Hollandse School
  18. Independent schools
  19. INSEAD, Singapore
  20. Institute of Technical Education, Singapore
  21. International Community School
  22. ISS International School
  23. The Japanese School Singapore
  24. LaSalle College of the Arts
  25. Lycée Français de Singapour
  26. Millennia Institute
  27. Mountbatten Vocational School
  28. Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts
  29. Nanyang Polytechnic
  30. Nanyang Technological University
  31. National University of Singapore
  32. Nexus International School (Singapore)
  33. Ngee Ann Polytechnic
  34. Overseas Family School
  35. Republic Polytechnic
  36. S P Jain School of Global Management Singapore
  37. Saint Joseph's Institution International School
  38. Sekolah Indonesia
  39. Special Education schools
  40. Specialised Independent schools
  41. Specialised schools
  42. Singapore American School
  43. Singapore Institute of Technology
  44. Singapore Korean International School
  45. Singapore Management University
  46. Singapore Polytechnic
  47. Singapore University of Social Sciences
  48. Singapore University of Technology and Design
  49. Sorbonne-Assas International Law School – Asia
  50. Stamford American International School
  51. Swiss School in Singapore
  52. Tanglin Trust School
  53. Temasek Polytechnic
  54. University of the Arts Singapore
  55. United World College of South East Asia
  56. Waseda Shibuya Senior High School in Singapore
  57. XCL World Academy
  58. Yale-NUS College of the National University of Singapore

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What foreign students need to know

The exemption applies strictly to vacation periods and is not a blanket permission to work year-round alongside studies. Students must satisfy all the stated conditions at the same time for the exemption to apply.

Those not enrolled in any of the 58 listed institutions would need to go through the standard work pass application process before taking up employment in Singapore.

Singapore releases transit eligibility rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Singapore granted visa-free entry to citizens of more than 160 countries.

The visa-free arrangement allows eligible travellers to enter Singapore without obtaining a visa before travelling, subject to the country's entry requirements.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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