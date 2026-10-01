Singapore's Ministry of Manpower published a list of institutions whose foreign students are eligible to work during vacations without applying for a work pass

Students must hold a valid Student's Pass issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and be at least 14 years old to qualify

The list covers 58 institutions, ranging from top universities like NUS and NTU to polytechnics, international schools, and specialised colleges

Singapore has released an official list of schools and universities whose foreign students are permitted to work during their vacation periods without first obtaining a work pass, offering a significant benefit to international students enrolled in the country.

According to information published by the relevant Singapore authority, students qualify for this exemption only if they meet several conditions simultaneously.

Singapore names institutions in the country that allows foreign students to work. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/VINCENT THIAN/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Full list of qualifying institutions in Singapore

They must be a full-time matriculated or registered student at one of the listed institutions, hold a Student's Pass issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), and be at least 14 years of age. Crucially, students do not need to notify the authorities before they begin work.

The published list covers 58 institutions across a wide range of categories, including universities, polytechnics, international schools, and specialised colleges.

Below is the complete list:

Anglo-Chinese School (International) Singapore Australian International School Canadian International School Chatsworth International School DigiPen Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Dulwich College (Singapore) EHL Campus (Singapore) ESSEC Business School (Singapore) German European School Singapore German Institute of Science and Technology – TUM Asia Government Junior Colleges Government secondary schools Government-aided Junior Colleges Government-aided secondary schools Hwa Chong International School Hollandse School Independent schools INSEAD, Singapore Institute of Technical Education, Singapore International Community School ISS International School The Japanese School Singapore LaSalle College of the Arts Lycée Français de Singapour Millennia Institute Mountbatten Vocational School Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Nanyang Polytechnic Nanyang Technological University National University of Singapore Nexus International School (Singapore) Ngee Ann Polytechnic Overseas Family School Republic Polytechnic S P Jain School of Global Management Singapore Saint Joseph's Institution International School Sekolah Indonesia Special Education schools Specialised Independent schools Specialised schools Singapore American School Singapore Institute of Technology Singapore Korean International School Singapore Management University Singapore Polytechnic Singapore University of Social Sciences Singapore University of Technology and Design Sorbonne-Assas International Law School – Asia Stamford American International School Swiss School in Singapore Tanglin Trust School Temasek Polytechnic University of the Arts Singapore United World College of South East Asia Waseda Shibuya Senior High School in Singapore XCL World Academy Yale-NUS College of the National University of Singapore

What foreign students need to know

The exemption applies strictly to vacation periods and is not a blanket permission to work year-round alongside studies. Students must satisfy all the stated conditions at the same time for the exemption to apply.

Those not enrolled in any of the 58 listed institutions would need to go through the standard work pass application process before taking up employment in Singapore.

Singapore releases transit eligibility rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Singapore granted visa-free entry to citizens of more than 160 countries.

The visa-free arrangement allows eligible travellers to enter Singapore without obtaining a visa before travelling, subject to the country's entry requirements.

Source: Legit.ng