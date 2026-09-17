Japan updated its Working Holiday programme rules, allowing citizens of certain countries to apply for the visa more than once

8 countries now qualify for a second Working Holiday stay in Japan, with the changes rolled out in waves from December 2024

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that qualifying nationals are entitled to 3 specific benefits under the revised arrangement

Japan has expanded the benefits available under its Working Holiday visa programme, giving eligible nationals from eight countries the opportunity to apply for a second stay, along with a package of additional perks that come with the arrangement.

The update, published by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, builds on bilateral agreements that allow young people from partner countries to live and travel in Japan, with permission to work on the side to fund their trips. The programme is designed to deepen cultural exchange and promote mutual understanding between Japan and its partner nations.

Japan shares the three benefits of Working Holiday visa twice. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries can apply for Working Holiday visa

Japan introduced the double-entry benefit in stages. The first revision came into effect on 1 December 2024 and applied to nationals of Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Denmark, and Austria. A second wave followed on 1 January 2025, extending the same benefit to citizens of Germany, Ireland, and Slovakia.

South Korea joined the group on 1 October 2025, and Taiwan was added on 1 February 2026. For both South Korea and Taiwan, the two permitted stays must be non-consecutive rather than back-to-back periods.

Japan: Benefits qualifying nationals receive

Citizens from the eligible countries who qualify for a second Working Holiday stay in Japan receive three key benefits under the revised programme.

1. They are permitted to enter Japan for a second working holiday period, an option that was previously unavailable to most nationalities.

2. The scheme allows them to engage in employment during their stay, specifically as a means of supplementing their travel funds rather than as the primary purpose of the visit.

3. Participants gain deeper access to Japanese culture and everyday life, with the programme structured to create wider opportunities for cultural immersion than a standard tourist visa would permit.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs describes the initiative as intended to enable youth from partner countries to spend quality time in Japan and experience its way of life, with work serving as an incidental activity rather than the main objective.

The Working Holiday programme currently covers a broader list of partner countries and regions beyond the eight that now qualify for a second application. However, the double-entry revision marks a meaningful expansion for nationals of the listed nations, giving them the flexibility to return for a further period under the same working and cultural access conditions.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan announced 3 African countries whose citizens are eligible for Digital Nomad Dependent visa.

Australia allows foreigners to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia listed its First Work and Holiday visa, which allows citizens of 30 countries aged 18 to 30 to work while enjoying an extended stay. The full list includes nationals from countries such as India, China, Singapore, the United States and Brazil.

But citizens of Nigeria and other African countries are not eligible for this visa category, while applicants from China, India and Vietnam must first win a ballot before applying. With offshore applications possibly taking several months, Australia has warned applicants not to book flights until their visas are approved.

Source: Legit.ng