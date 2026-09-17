The UK Government has outlined strict limits for night workers, with one key rule that workers cannot opt out of

Anyone who regularly works during the night period, defined as 11pm to 6am, qualifies as a night worker under the rules

The government also sets separate restrictions for workers aged 16 or 17, including a ban on specific working hours

The UK Government has published clear rules on night working hours, setting out a strict limit on how long night workers can be required to work during any given 24-hour period.

According to the government's official guidance, any member of staff who regularly works at least 3 hours during the night period qualifies as a night worker.

UK government clarifies night working rules and for employees. Photo credit: The Spectator.

Source: UGC

The standard night period runs from 11pm to 6am, though employers and workers can agree in writing on a different 7-hour window, provided it covers the hours between midnight and 5am.

The 8-Hour Limit Night Workers Cannot Refuse

The central rule is firm: night workers must not exceed an average of 8 hours of work in any 24-hour period.

Unlike some other working time provisions, this is not a limit that workers can choose to waive.

The average is typically calculated over a 17-week reference period, though this can be extended to up to 52 weeks where a collective or workforce agreement is in place.

Regular overtime counts towards the average, but occasional overtime does not.

For night workers who deal with special hazards or whose roles involve significant mental or physical strain, the rule is even stricter.

These workers cannot work more than 8 hours in a single 24-hour period, with no averaging applied. Employers are also required to carry out a risk assessment to identify any such hazards or strains.

On pay, the National Minimum Wage applies to night workers, but there is no separate or higher rate specifically for night shifts.

For sleep-in shifts, such as those worked by care workers, payment depends on what the worker is primarily expected to do during the shift.

Those expected to sleep for most of it, and who have suitable sleeping facilities, are only entitled to the minimum wage for the periods they are actually awake and working.

Rules for Young Workers on Night Shifts

Workers aged 16 or 17 face additional restrictions. They are generally barred from working between 10pm and 6am, or 11pm and 7am if their contract specifies otherwise.

A blanket ban on working between midnight and 4am applies regardless of sector. Exceptions exist for certain industries, including retail, hospitality, hospitals, and agriculture, and in exceptional circumstances where no adult is available and the young person is needed to maintain a service or manage a sudden increase in demand.

In such cases, the employer must give the young person a compensatory rest period equal in length to the extended shift.

Employers are legally required to maintain records of night workers' hours for at least two years to demonstrate compliance with the limits.

The UK guidance also makes clear that workers who choose not to work nights cannot be discriminated against for that decision.

UK speaks about tuition fee loan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government revealed which non-citizens will qualify for a tuition fee loan starting 1st January 2027.

Two categories of non-UK nationals were listed, with eligibility based on residency status or length of time lived in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng