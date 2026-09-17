The International Chamber of Commerce in Paris delivered a ruling on the $2.35 billion claim filed by Sunrise Power against Nigeria

The dispute centred on the long-delayed Mambilla hydropower project, one of Nigeria's most significant infrastructure contracts

The ICC's decision marks a major legal development in a case that has shadowed the Mambilla project for years

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has ruled in Nigeria's favour in the $2.35 billion arbitration case brought by Sunrise Power over the Mambilla hydropower project, according to TheCable.

The award was issued on Thursday, July 24, 2026, from the ICC's seat in Paris, France.

The ICC has given judgment that favour Nigeria in the Mambilla Hydropower dispute Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Sunrise Power had sought $2.35 billion from Nigeria in connection with the Mambilla hydropower project, a long-running infrastructure scheme located in Taraba State. The project, which has been in development planning for decades, is designed to generate 3,050 megawatts of electricity and has been described as one of the largest proposed power investments on the African continent.

Background to the Mambilla dispute

According to The Cable, the arbitration before the ICC arose from a contractual disagreement between the Nigerian government and Sunrise Power over the terms and execution of the Mambilla project. Sunrise Power had pursued the multi-billion dollar claim through the ICC's international arbitration process, arguing it was owed compensation related to the development of the project.

The ICC, headquartered in Paris, is one of the world's leading institutions for resolving international commercial disputes through arbitration. Its rulings carry significant legal weight and are generally enforceable across member jurisdictions under international conventions.

With the tribunal finding in Nigeria's favour, the government has avoided what would have been one of the largest arbitration payouts in the country's history. The full terms of the ruling, including any directions on costs, had not been published at the time of reporting.

Court rules on APC senatorial primary crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Salim Ibrahim of the Federal High Court in Abuja struck out a suit filed by Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume over the APC's Imo North Senatorial District candidacy for 2027.

Araraume had asked the court to direct INEC to recognise him as the party's candidate and remove Sen. Patrick Ndubueze's name from its portal.

The court upheld a preliminary objection raised by Ndubueze, citing a ruling by a Federal High Court in Owerri on the same subject matter.

Source: Legit.ng