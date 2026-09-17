Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined specific eligibility requirements that foreigners must satisfy to qualify for the Business Visitor stream of its Visitor visa (subclass 600)

Applicants must demonstrate genuine visitor intent, meet health and character requirements, and show they have sufficient funds to support themselves during their stay in Australia

The visa permits a range of business activities but draws a clear line on what holders are prohibited from doing while in the country

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the conditions that foreign nationals must meet to qualify for the Business Visitor stream of its Visitor visa (subclass 600),

The department outlines both what applicants need to satisfy and what activities the visa permits once granted.

Australia lists 5 conditions foreigners must meet for Business Visitor visa. Photo: getty

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Who qualifies for Australia Business Visitor visa

1. To be eligible, an applicant must satisfy Australia's health and character requirements.

2. Anyone who owes money to the Australian government must have either fully repaid the debt or made a formal arrangement to do so before applying.

3. Financial self-sufficiency is also a requirement. Applicants must demonstrate that they have access to enough funds to cover their own costs for the duration of their stay without relying on public resources.

4. Crucially, the visa is only granted to those who can show genuine visitor intent. This means the applicant must intend to remain in Australia temporarily, and must commit to complying with any visa conditions and the approved length of stay.

5. Where an applicant is under 18 years of age, authorities may decline to grant the visa if doing so would not serve the child's best interests.

Australia: What business visitors can and cannot do

The Business Visitor stream allows holders to carry out a defined range of activities in Australia. These include making general business or employment enquiries, investigating or negotiating a business contract, conducting official government visits, and participating in conferences, trade fairs, or seminars.

Participation in such events is permitted, though the visa holder cannot receive payment from the organisers for their involvement. Tourist activities are also allowed under this stream.

However, the visa draws a firm boundary on work. Holders are not permitted to work for or provide services to any business or organisation based in Australia, nor may they sell goods or services directly to the public. These restrictions are designed to ensure the visa is not used as a substitute for a formal work permit.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng