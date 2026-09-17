2 associates of Lagos Speaker Mudasiru Obasa defected to the opposition APM after losing the APC primaries in Agege

The duo — a former Agege LG chairman and another House of Assembly aspirant — moved to APM to pursue their political ambitions

Obasa declined to confirm or deny the defections when contacted, directing journalists to reach out to the individuals involved

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Agege, Lagos State - Two political associates of Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudasiru Obasa have defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) after failing to secure the party's ticket for House of Assembly seats in two Agege constituencies.

The individuals named are former Agege Local Government Chairman Hon. Ganiyu Egunjobi and House of Assembly aspirant Mr. AbdulAzeez Yusuf, widely known as Ninolowo.

As reported by New Telegraph, both men lost out during the APC's candidate selection process and have since switched to APM to continue their legislative bids.

What defection means for APC in Lagos

The development is being viewed as a significant sign of internal strain within the APC in Lagos. APM is the same platform that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is reportedly using to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential contest, making the defection doubly sensitive for the ruling party.

Obasa himself has been closely linked to Tinubu for nearly three decades, a relationship that has underpinned his political career since he first entered the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2003.

He has served as Speaker for nine consecutive years, and his tenure is expected to reach a decade by next year.

The choice of APM by Egunjobi and Yusuf therefore puts associates of Obasa on the same political platform as one of Tinubu's main potential rivals in the coming presidential race, a contradiction that observers say exposes fractures within the Lagos APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obasa declines to comment directly.

When reached by phone, Obasa neither confirmed nor denied knowledge of the defections. He instead redirected reporters to the individuals named in the report.

"Look for their numbers and find out from them. I am not Ganiyu Egunjobi, nor am I the other person you mentioned," he said.

His response stopped short of distancing himself from the two men or condemning their decision to join APM.

Source: Legit.ng