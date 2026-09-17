Popular TikTok streamer Peller lost his close associate, Hushbobby, shortly after a surgery he personally funded

Peller received a call confirming the operation was successful before getting devastating news the very next day

The content creator directed sharp criticism at the hospital and doctors involved, questioning how the death occurred

Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller is grieving the death of his blogger and fellow content creator Hushbobby, who died shortly after undergoing surgery that Peller had paid for.

In an emotional video that circulated widely on X on September 17, 2026, Peller described how he received a call the day before confirming the surgery had gone smoothly, only to be hit with another call the next morning delivering the worst possible news.

Peller mourns close associate after surgery he funds as he questions hospital over death

Source: Instagram

Visibly shaken and struggling to compose himself, he spoke openly about the loss while directing heavy criticism at the hospital and medical staff involved.

Peller on how he covered ₦1.5 million surgery bill

Peller said he personally footed the surgery costs, which came to ₦1.5 million, and added that he was fully prepared to go as far as ₦10 million had the hospital asked for it.

His frustration with the medical facility was clear as he questioned why the doctors asked for payment if they could not guarantee Hushbobby's survival, saying:

"Why did they request the money when they know they wouldn't be able to save his life?"

Hushbobby was well known within Peller's circle as a TikTok blogger who regularly covered and championed the streamer's content and activities.

Watch Peller speak about the death of Hushbobby in the X video below:

Fans react to Hushbobby's death and Peller's video

Following the video, fans and fellow creators flooded social media with condolences for Hushbobby's family and words of support for Peller.

Here are some of the reactions:

@GershonMoses0 wrote:

"The doctor no assure you 100% na ehm do ehm best. doctors dont give life bro"

@its_Miguel04 said:

"Only legend will know say its narrations twist that is bothering Peller more. And it's only people who know Peller very well that will know the meaning of the narration twist."

@willofgodd shared:

"It's well. Take care of yourselves. Don't over do things to impress people that don't care.."

@Chukwuelok85252 commented:

"Money can't solve everything"

@ILinus110836 wrote:

"May his or her soul rest in peace."

@DeProphecy_ said:

"May his soul rest in peace"

Source: Legit.ng