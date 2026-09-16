Cubana Chiefpriest, a known Tinubu supporter, publicly urged APC to embrace Wike and opposition votes ahead of 2027 elections

The socialite warned that APC cannot secure a Tinubu second term without cross-party alliances, citing the 2023 coalition as proof

His post came after APC governors, led by Hope Uzodimma, pushed back against any deal that could weaken the ruling party

Socialite and vocal President Tinubu loyalist, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to patch things up with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and build cross-party alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday, September 16, the celebrity businessman made a frank appeal for pragmatism over party loyalty, arguing that Tinubu's re-election bid cannot succeed without coalition votes from the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party, and the Accord Party.

Cubana Chiefpriest urges Tinubu’s camp to put political differences aside ahead of 2027. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/nyesomwike/abat

Source: Instagram

"Fact is we need Wike oh. We need that PDP votes we need Labour Party votes we need accord votes because two is better than one," he wrote.

Pointing to states like Ebonyi and Imo, Chiefpriest argued that APC risks losing critical ground in the South-East without a working partnership with opposition figures. He also noted that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, an opposition figure, had received open backing from Peter Obi, framing cross-party collaboration as a legitimate political strategy.

Cubana Chiefpriest on Tinubu's 2027 chances

The socialite was blunt about where his loyalty lies, not with party membership, but with electoral value. He stated that he would withhold support from any APC candidate he considers without political worth, regardless of their party affiliation.

"Me I won't support APC candidate that has no value in this southeast and beyond," he wrote, adding, "I just pray Mr president resolves these issues with Onwa dem and Wike."

His argument leaned heavily on the 2023 precedent, where he credited Tinubu's first-term victory to a coalition strategy.

"If not for collabo how Asiwaju for take win first term so we do it again," he said.

APC governors push back against Wike alliance

Cubana Chiefpriest's post came in the wake of rising friction between Wike and APC governors. The Chairman of the APC's Progressive Governors' Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, took an indirect swipe at Wike, stating that the governors would not support any political arrangement that could undermine Tinubu's re-election or weaken the party ahead of 2027.

Uzodimma made clear that the governors' campaign commitment remained exclusively focused on APC candidates at all levels.

Wike has since responded to the governors' position, further deepening a rift that many political observers say could complicate Tinubu's path to a second term if left unresolved.

A screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's post reacting to the tension in APC is below:

Cubana Chiefpriest sends message to APC governors, Nyesom Wike amid tension. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest fires back at Ebonyi governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chief Priest broke his silence after Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru hit back at him with pointed words during a public event in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The confrontation stems from recent remarks by the popular socialite and businessman, who publicly called on Governor Nwifuru to resign.

The socialite hit back at the politician in a drama that caught attention online.

Source: Legit.ng