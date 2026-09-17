APC foundation member Osita Okechukwu warned President Tinubu against yielding to pressure from governors demanding he cut ties with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Okechukwu described those behind the demand as 'Few Pretender Governors' and said the matter should never have been aired publicly

The APC chieftain argued that Wike's political value to the party ahead of 2027 makes the alliance too important to abandon

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Osita Okechukwu, a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged President Bola Tinubu to resist mounting pressure from APC governors who want him to cut his political ties with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and step back from the emerging Rainbow Coalition.

In a press release on Wednesday, September 16, Okechukwu labelled the governors driving the demand "Few Pretender Governors" and took direct aim at their decision to air what he considered a routine party matter in public rather than through internal channels.

Osita Okechukwu urges President Bola Tinubu to resist pressure from Hope Uzodimma and some APC governors to cut political ties with Wike. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Okechukwu wrote, according to the Nigerian Trubune:

"In my 48 years of participation in Nigerian party politics, I have never seen where such an elementary issue was pretentiously thrown open. Don't you have access to Mr. President, and what is the proverbial caucus meant for?

"My summation is simple: Mr. President, beware of pretenders."

Tinubu-Wike alliance: Reason for Okechukwu's support

The APC chieftain argued that Wike's contribution to the party's 2023 presidential election victory makes the relationship worth protecting. He said Wike's involvement at the time not only boosted APC's vote count but also cut into the support base of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

"It is not improper for Mr. President to maintain the alliance with Wike after we harvested the Wike masquerade, which not only boosted our great party's votes in 2023, but also denied His Excellency Atiku Abubakar substantial votes and will mobilise voters in states where some governors had alienated the electorate by personalising power," Okechukwu said.

Per Leadership, Okechukwu added that some of the governors calling for Wike's removal had failed to deliver on basic dividends of democracy in their own states, and cautioned the President not to walk into what he described as a political trap driven by the failings of a few.

Osita Okechukwu tells Tinubu that some governors seeking Nyesom Wike’s removal have failed to deliver basic dividends of democracy in their states. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Governors' role in 2027 election campaign

On the Progressive Governors Forum's position that its members would spearhead Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign, Okechukwu said the President had never overlooked the governors. He framed the issue as one of supplementary support rather than rivalry.

"Mr. President has never overlooked the governors. All he wants is supplementary votes from Wike, especially in states where the electorate is angry," he said.

Okechukwu urged the governors to focus on rebuilding trust with voters in their states instead of demanding that the President drop a political alliance that could widen the APC's electoral reach in 2027. He called on Tinubu to keep his options open and sustain a broad coalition going into the general elections.

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Wike vows to raise opposition's blood pressure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike said his mission ahead of the 2027 elections is to ensure that opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, remain politically unsettled and under pressure.

The FCT minister insisted there is currently no credible, organised opposition in Nigeria, saying internal divisions within the PDP had left the political landscape without a clear frontrunner to challenge President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng