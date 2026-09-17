2027 Election: Lagos APC Releases Campaign Council List With Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Ambode
- The Lagos State APC unveiled its 2027 campaign council structure, naming Governor Sanwo-Olu as Chairman
- Former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode featured prominently in the advisory structure released Thursday
- The council inauguration is scheduled for Friday, September 18, at the APC Secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos
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The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the full structure of its 2027 general elections campaign council, bringing together current and former leaders of the state under one political umbrella.
At the top of the advisory structure, Prince Tajudeen Olusi is named Chairman of the Governance Advisory Council. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu holds the position of Advisory Council Chairman, while former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode are both listed as Co-Chairmen.
As reported by The Punch, the list was published on Thursday, September 17, 2026, by the Kadri Obafemi Hamzat Media Centre.
Other figures in the advisory body include President Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; and former Minister of Health, Adeleke Mamora.
Campaign council structure
Within the campaign council itself, Sanwo-Olu serves as Chairman, with his deputy, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, occupying the role of Deputy Chairman.
According to Vanguard, the three vice-chairman positions go to Ojelabi Cornelius (Vice Chairman I), Obasa (Vice Chairman II), and Damilola Sonayon James (Vice Chairman III).
Former Senator Musiliu Obanikoro is named Director-General of the council, with Rasaq Ajala as Deputy Director-General and Adekunle Olayinka as Campaign Secretary.
The council is structured across several directorates and sub-committees, covering areas such as legal and compliance, party and inter-party affairs, administration and logistics, traditional institutions, diaspora engagement, and residents' associations.
The formal inauguration of all named council members is fixed for Friday, September 18, at the APC Secretariat on ACME Road, Ikeja, Lagos.
APC guber candidate accused of oath of allegiance to US
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that ADC governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour raised fresh questions about APC's Obafemi Hamzat's eligibility to contest the Lagos guber election.
Rhodes-Vivour said his legal team challenged Hamzat's candidacy over testimony that Hamzat swore an oath of allegiance to America.
An immigration lawyer testified before the Lagos election tribunal in 2023 that Hamzat had gone through the US naturalisation process.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng