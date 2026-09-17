The Lagos State APC unveiled its 2027 campaign council structure, naming Governor Sanwo-Olu as Chairman

Former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode featured prominently in the advisory structure released Thursday

The council inauguration is scheduled for Friday, September 18, at the APC Secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the full structure of its 2027 general elections campaign council, bringing together current and former leaders of the state under one political umbrella.

At the top of the advisory structure, Prince Tajudeen Olusi is named Chairman of the Governance Advisory Council. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu holds the position of Advisory Council Chairman, while former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode are both listed as Co-Chairmen.

Fashola and Ambode join Sanwo-Olu's 2027 APC team. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Babatunde Fashola/Akinwunmi Ambode

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the list was published on Thursday, September 17, 2026, by the Kadri Obafemi Hamzat Media Centre.

Other figures in the advisory body include President Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; and former Minister of Health, Adeleke Mamora.

Campaign council structure

Within the campaign council itself, Sanwo-Olu serves as Chairman, with his deputy, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, occupying the role of Deputy Chairman.

According to Vanguard, the three vice-chairman positions go to Ojelabi Cornelius (Vice Chairman I), Obasa (Vice Chairman II), and Damilola Sonayon James (Vice Chairman III).

Former Senator Musiliu Obanikoro is named Director-General of the council, with Rasaq Ajala as Deputy Director-General and Adekunle Olayinka as Campaign Secretary.

The council is structured across several directorates and sub-committees, covering areas such as legal and compliance, party and inter-party affairs, administration and logistics, traditional institutions, diaspora engagement, and residents' associations.

The formal inauguration of all named council members is fixed for Friday, September 18, at the APC Secretariat on ACME Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

Former governors Fashola and Ambode join Tinubu allies in the party’s advisory structure. Photo credit: APC

Source: Twitter

APC guber candidate accused of oath of allegiance to US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that ADC governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour raised fresh questions about APC's Obafemi Hamzat's eligibility to contest the Lagos guber election.

Rhodes-Vivour said his legal team challenged Hamzat's candidacy over testimony that Hamzat swore an oath of allegiance to America.

An immigration lawyer testified before the Lagos election tribunal in 2023 that Hamzat had gone through the US naturalisation process.

Source: Legit.ng