Madagascar head coach Corentin Martins named a 25-man squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group L qualifier against Nigeria

The squad includes three goalkeepers, 10 defenders, six midfielders and six forwards for the crucial qualifier

Nigeria will host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 25, 2026

Madagascar have announced their squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, with head coach Corentin Martins releasing a 25-man list for the Group L fixture.

Martins named three goalkeepers, 10 defenders, six midfielders and six forwards as Barea prepare to travel to Nigeria for the crucial qualifier.

Madagascar announces squad to face Nigeria and Tanzania. Photo by Edwin Ndeke.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria set to host Madagascar

Nigeria will host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 25, 2026. The match is part of the Group L qualifying campaign as both nations chase a place at the continental tournament.

After the Uyo fixture, both teams will proceed to their respective second matches in the same qualifying window. The Super Eagles will travel away to face Guinea-Bissau, while Madagascar are scheduled to take on co-host Tanzania.

The September break represents an important stretch in the 2027 AFCON qualifying process for both sides. Nigeria, one of Africa's most decorated football nations, will be looking to build momentum on home soil in Uyo before their away trip to Guinea-Bissau.

Madagascar, on the other hand, face a demanding run of fixtures, with matches against both Nigeria and co-host Tanzania in the same window presenting a significant test of Martins' squad depth and tactical options.

Chelle makes major Osimhen decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen’s groin injury leaving Super Eagles coach Chelle facing a major decision ahead of the matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Osimhen was forced off during Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over Istanbul Başakşehir after scoring the opening goal. With Nigeria already under pressure after missing the 2026 World Cup, his possible absence could seriously affect the team’s hopes of making a strong start in Group L.

Source: Legit.ng