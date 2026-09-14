More than 600 senior academics from public universities across orthern Nigeria gathered in Kaduna to deliberate on the country's political future

The closed-door meeting, convened by Tinubu's Special Adviser Ibrahim Masari, drew several northern governors and federal ministers

ASUU president Chris Piwuna fired back swiftly, describing the endorsement as misleading and distancing the union from any partisan position

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - More than 600 senior academics from public universities across the 19 northern states have thrown their weight behind President Bola Tinubu's re-election ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As reported by Daily Trust on Monday, September 14, the endorsement followed a closed-door meeting held on Thursday, September 10, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Kaduna. The meeting was convened by Ibrahim Masari, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters.

Several northern governors attended the meeting, including Uba Sani of Kaduna, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Babagana Zulum of Borno and Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe. The Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle; the Minister of Housing, Muttaqha Rabe Darma; and former Katsina governor Aminu Bello Masari were also present.

More than 600 senior academics from public universities across northern Nigeria endorse President Bola Tinubu’s bid for re-election in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Journalists were barred from the hall when deliberations began but were allowed in to hear the communiqué read at the end of the session.

Academics acknowledge hardship but back Tinubu

The Vice Chancellor of Kaduna State University, Prof Abdullahi Ibrahim Musa, who read out the communiqué, said the scholars had examined the Tinubu administration's record since May 2023 across the economy, security, infrastructure and social welfare. The academics admitted that some government reforms had driven up living and transport costs and fuelled inflation, yet they also credited the administration with gains in education financing, agriculture, investment and the digital economy.

"We resolved to express our support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in the 2027 presidential election," the communiqué read.

The academics were quick to add conditions, noting that "our support should not be interpreted as a blank check" and calling on the government to tackle food prices, unemployment and insecurity.

An invitation letter to the meeting, seen by Daily Trust, listed two objectives: assessing the administration's performance and securing the academics' "endorsement and active support" for Tinubu's re-election. The letter added that "the purpose of the gathering is therefore not open-ended debate but mobilisation," and said attendance was voluntary, meant only for those already "favourably disposed to the objective."

Masari told the gathering that given the administration's record in education, academics had a duty to participate in shaping the country's leadership rather than stand aside and complain.

ASUU distances itself from the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu by some northern academics ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Tinubu: ASUU distances itself from endorsement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) moved swiftly to separate itself from the declaration. ASUU President Prof Chris Piwuna said the endorsement was misleading and had nothing to do with the union.

"We will never take such positions, going by our constitution. They cannot mention ASUU. Nobody can mention ASUU in that context because we're apolitical," Piwuna said.

He acknowledged that individual members are free to support any political party under Nigerian law but stressed that ASUU as a body has never endorsed a candidate and never will.

"Neither our members nor our comrades should drag us into that controversy. We have never done it and we will never do it," he added.

Prof Mainasara Yakubu Kurfi of Bayero University, Kano, who was named by a source as having attended, denied being at the meeting and said he was not even aware it had taken place.

Read more on 2027 election

2027 election: Cleric makes bold prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Sunday Daramola made a bold prediction about the 2027 presidential election, saying spiritual forces will decide who takes the presidency.

Daramola, who shared the prophecy recently in a Facebook post, said he received a divine revelation about the forthcoming contest. According to him, one of the candidates will harness spiritual power to draw a significant number of voters to his camp, and this will ultimately determine the outcome of the election.

Source: Legit.ng