Governors from all 19 Northern states and senior federal ministers met in Kaduna on Sunday to mobilise support for President Tinubu ahead of 2027

The gathering was organised by the Office of the Special Adviser on Political Matters and centred on engaging Northern Women Ulama delegates

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani claimed Northern Nigeria received over 60% of NELFUND and TVET benefits under the Tinubu administration

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Senior political figures from across Northern Nigeria descended on Kaduna on Sunday to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's bid for a second term in 2027, with governors and federal ministers joining a stakeholders' forum at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua Conference Centre.

The event was put together by the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari.

Northern governors rally support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, the event brought together delegates of the Northern Nigerian Women Ulama from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Governors in attendance included Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Babagana Zulum of Borno State, and host governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. Minister of Defence Alhaji Bello Matawalle and Minister of Housing Engr. Mustapha Rabe Darma were also present.

Sani cites data on northern benefits

Governor Sani told attendees that the Women Ulama had endorsed Tinubu for a second term because of what they considered concrete deliverables in education, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture and skills development rather than regional loyalty.

He pointed to data from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme as evidence of the North's gains under the current administration.

"If you go to the dashboard of NELFUND and TVET, Northern Nigeria has benefited to the tune of over 60 per cent. That is simply because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is detribalised. He is someone who believes in one Nigeria without discrimination," he said.

Sani went further, claiming that no previous leader in Nigeria's history had delivered as much to the North as Tinubu had done, adding that this could be backed with verifiable data.

Governors push back on regional campaigns

Sani used the occasion to push back against politicians he said were framing the 2027 contest along North-South lines.

The Kaduna governor described that approach as outdated. He argued that some of the figures now campaigning on regional sentiment had previously held positions such as the vice presidency, governorships, and ministerial portfolios without delivering comparable benefits to the region.

He urged the Women Ulama to carry the message of support down to wards and local government areas across all 19 Northern states, describing grassroots mobilisation as central to the re-election effort.

"We, as governors who are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are here to support them, to motivate them to do more and take their message to all the 19 Northern states, and all our wards and local governments," he said.

The forum closed with calls for broader coalition-building among governors, federal officials, religious leaders, and community stakeholders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tinubu’s 2027 bid gets a huge boost as Northern governors and ministers lead the charge. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Only God can stop Tinubu in 2027

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Datti Baba-Ahmed made the remarks during a TrustTV interview focused on political activities ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate credited Tinubu's 16 years of political organising as the foundation of his dominance.

Datti compared Tinubu's position to Atiku Abubakar's, raising questions about the opposition's ability to mount a serious challenge.

Source: Legit.ng