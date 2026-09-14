APC governorship candidate Obafemi Hamzat and his deputy, Damilola Sonayo-James, visited Harvester International Christian Church

Pastor Bolaji Idowu made a passionate appeal to Hamzat on behalf of Lagosians during the visit to the church

The pastor's message sparked a wave of reactions from Nigerians online, with opinions sharply divided

APC Lagos governorship candidate Dr Obafemi Hamzat recently visited Harvester International Christian Church, where the congregation's lead pastor delivered a heartfelt plea on behalf of ordinary Lagosians.

After introducing Hamzat and his running mate, Damilola Solayo James, to the congregation, Pastor Bolaji Idowu turned to the politician with a message that was simple but pointed.

Reactions trail Pastor Bolaji's important memo to APC's Hamzat about Lagosians during church visit gets fans talking. Photo credit@bolajiid/@drobafemihamzat

Source: Instagram

"If you emerge as Governor sir, ejo sir, let it be easy," the pastor said, addressing Hamzat before his members.

The Yoruba word "ejo," meaning "please," added a layer of cultural sincerity to the appeal, underscoring just how earnest the cleric's request was.

Pastor Bolaji's message cut straight to the concerns of everyday residents in Lagos, where the cost of living and economic pressures have weighed heavily on millions of people.

APC's Hamzat visits Harvester's church ahead of the election. Photo credit@drobafemihamzat

Source: Instagram

The governorship candidate smiled as he listened to the cleric after he ahd greetd the congregation.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric addressing the governorship candidate in his church below:

Fans react to the church visit

The visit quickly made the rounds online, drawing a broad mix of responses from Nigerians who had plenty to say about politicians showing up in houses of worship ahead of elections.

@oluwavirus was sceptical:

"Una dey clap for For who don already collect campaign money una no fit wise"

@therealsimcard kept it dry:

"Time don reach for them to dey go Churches and Mosques."

@obusayo_mi showed appreciation for the pastor's stance:

"I love this pastor! He thinks of anyone who will make things better and easier."

@cdx2online had reservations about clergy getting involved:

"As a pastor endeavour to avoid anything that has to do with politics"

@bigpine10 brought the humour:

"Harvester self na polling unit dey play."

@dave_tech_academy stood firmly behind his pastor:

"My Pastor will tell you nothing but the truth God bless Pastor B for us"

Police release Pastor Bolaji Idowu

Legit.ng reported that the Pastor in charge of the Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) started trending online over some allegations that many frowned at.

He had been invited by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) over an allegation of fraud.

However, he was later released and didn't spend the night in the custody of the law enforcement agency. Different questions went through the minds of his fans after hearing the news.

Source: Legit.ng