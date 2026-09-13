Former PDP National Chairman Bamanga Tukur Buried in Yola, Adamawa

Bamanga Tukur, former PDP National Chairman who died at age 91, was laid to rest in his Yola hometown on Sunday

The burial followed Islamic rites and drew prominent figures including Aliko Dangote and Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri

Tukur is survived by two wives and 18 children, including Adamawa's Secretary to the State Government

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman Bamanga Tukur was buried in his hometown of Yola, Adamawa State on Sunday, a day after his death at the age of 91.

The burial was conducted according to Islamic rites and was led by the Chief Imam of Modibbo Adama Central Mosque, Yola, Alhaji Ahmadu Bobboi. Funeral prayers began at 10:50am, and his remains were interred at the family house on Fadde-Sanda, Abuja Road, Yola at 11:30am.

Bamanga Tukur funeral draws dignitaries as Nigerians gather in Yola to honor the late PDP Chairman. Photo credit: BamangaTukur/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Dailytrust, Tukur died on Saturday, leaving behind two wives and 18 children. Among his children is Awwal Tukur, who currently serves as the Secretary to the State Government of Adamawa.

Dignitaries attend the funeral

The funeral drew a gathering of prominent Nigerians from across the country. Business mogul Aliko Dangote was present, as was Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri. Senator Iya Abbas, who represents Adamawa Central, and former Governor Jibrilla Bindow also attended the ceremony.

Traditional rulers and other dignitaries from within Adamawa and beyond were also in attendance to pay their final respects to the late politician and statesman.

Tukur served as PDP National Chairman and was one of the most influential figures in Nigerian politics, particularly in the north-east. His death marks the end of a long and prominent public career that spanned several decades in Nigerian public life.

Prominent Nigerians including Aliko Dangote and Governor Fintiri attend the solemn ceremony. Photo credit: BamangaTukur/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Tinubu reacts as ex-PDP chairman is declared dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of Bamanga Mohammed Tukur, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who died on Saturday, September 12, at the age of 90.

A statement from Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the President regarded Tukur as a "towering figure" whose life's work touched public administration, governance, industry, politics and pan-African business leadership.

Source: Legit.ng