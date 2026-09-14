Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin has published its official fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session for new students

The fees vary significantly across programmes, with Law topping the list at N1.95 million for the year

Computer Science and Cyber Security fall within the technology bracket, attracting fees for incoming students

Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Nigeria's first Islamic faith-based university, has released its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, with new students in Law, Computer Science, and Cyber Security facing markedly different costs depending on their chosen programme.

The fee schedule, published by the institution, covers tuition for all new intakes and is structured across two payment instalments: 60% in the first semester and the remaining 40% in the second.

Al-Hikmah University shares its students' school fees. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Law school fees at Al-Hikmah University

Students gaining admission into the LL.B. (Law) programme will pay the highest tuition among the highlighted courses, with fees set at N1,950,000 per academic session. This makes Law the second most expensive undergraduate programme at the university overall, sitting only behind the MB;BS (Bachelor of Medicine; Bachelor of Surgery) degree, which is priced at N4,500,000.

Computer Science and Cyber Security Fees

Prospective students opting for technology-focused programmes, including B.Sc Computer Science, B.Sc Software Engineering, B.Sc Cyber Security, B.Sc Information Systems, and B.Sc Data Science, will all pay a uniform tuition of N850,000 for the 2026/2027 session. These courses are grouped together in the same fee bracket, reflecting the university's pricing structure for its science and technology offerings.

Beyond tuition, students who require on-campus accommodation should factor in additional hostel costs, which range from N75,000 to N500,000 depending on the hostel and campus location. A maintenance fee of N25,000 also applies to all hostel residents.

According to the university, all programmes are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and relevant professional bodies.

The complete fee schedule and payment guidelines are available on Al-Hikmah University's official website for prospective and returning students.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Redeemer's University published its approved fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering courses like Business Administration, Architecture, and Nursing.

Redeemer's University releases fees for Law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Redeemer’s University released its approved 2026/2027 school fees for Law, Biochemistry and Civil Engineering students. The published figures cover students from 200 level upwards, while fees for 100-level students were not listed.

Law students face the highest charge, with the 200-level fee rising above N3 million. Biochemistry remains the most affordable of the three courses, while Civil Engineering fees climb above N2 million again at 500 level.

Source: Legit.ng