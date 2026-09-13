Germany has published a list of nationalities allowed to travel to the country first and apply for the Opportunity Card after arrival, without needing a prior visa

Citizens from eight countries made the list of citizens that are eligible for the Germany Opportunity Card

All other nationalities must obtain a Chancenkarte visa before travelling to Germany under the country's immigration rules

Germany has confirmed that citizens of eight countries can enter the country without a prior visa and apply for the Opportunity Card, known as the *Chancenkarte*, after they arrive.

The German Embassy in London published the guidance, confirming that British nationals may apply directly to their local immigration office for a residence permit upon arrival, bypassing the need to secure a visa before departure.

Germany shares the names of countries that qualify for the Opportunity Card. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries eligible for visa-free Opportunity Card entry

The same Opportunity Card privilege covers citizens of:

Australia Canada Israel Japan New Zealand The Republic of Korea The United States of America

In addition to the United Kingdom (UK), making a total of eight nationalities eligible for this route.

Under the rules, eligible travellers must complete two key steps after arriving in Germany:

Within two weeks of moving into their accommodation, they are required to register their new address (*Anmeldung*) with the relevant local authority (*Meldebehörde*). Following that, they have up to 90 days from their date of arrival to submit their residence permit application to the local immigration office.

The embassy guidance strongly advises travellers not to wait until the deadline approaches. It reads:

"We strongly recommend contacting the local immigration office as soon as possible after your arrival in Germany in order to secure a timely appointment."

This caution reflects the practical reality that appointment slots at immigration offices in major German cities can fill up quickly, and delays in securing one could complicate a person's legal status in the country.

Germany: Other nationalities must apply

For everyone outside the eight listed countries, the process is different. All other nationalities are required to obtain a *Chancenkarte* visa before they travel to Germany, meaning applications must go through the formal visa channel at a German embassy or consulate in their home country prior to departure.

The Opportunity Card is a points-based system introduced by Germany to attract skilled workers from outside the European Union. It allows holders to live in Germany for up to one year while searching for suitable employment, offering a pathway into the German labour market that does not require a job offer before arrival.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Germany announced two things foreigners from visa-free countries cannot do after arrival.

Qualification proof: Nationals can work in Germany

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany announced a special employment rule for citizens of 12 countries who can work there without submitting proof of their qualifications. However, the Federal Employment Agency must still approve each employment arrangement.

The policy comes as Germany faces labour shortages and seeks workers from abroad. A new official jobs website also allows foreigners to search for opportunities with visa sponsorship and find guidance on relocating to the country.

Source: Legit.ng