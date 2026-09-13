Did Bandits Abduct 6 Islamic Scholars at APC's Senator Yari's Residence in Zamfara? Army Speaks Out
- The Nigerian Army (NA) rejected reports that Islamic scholars were abducted at former Zamfara governor Senator Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari's residence in Talata Mafara
- The Army stated that intelligence showed the victims were travelling from the Sububu forest axis in Bakura LGA when they were taken, not from Yari's home
- Troops have joined sister security agencies to rescue those abducted as the Army urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Gusau, Zamfara state - The Nigerian Army has pushed back against reports that Islamic scholars were abducted at the residence of former Zamfara state governor and lawmaker, Abdul'aziz Yari, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area (LGA).
Yari, the senator representing Zamfara West, is the director-general (DG) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 presidential campaign council.
What did the Army say about the abduction?
As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Headquarters 8 Division, Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, on Sunday, September 13, described the reports, which had spread across several media platforms, as misleading.
Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the acting deputy director, Army public relations, signed a statement on behalf of the 8 Division rejecting the claims. He stated that the story linking the incident to Yari's Talata Mafara home was "entirely false."
According to the Army, intelligence gathered from the field showed that the victims were travelling from the Sububu forest axis in Bakura LGA towards Talata Mafara when they were seized. The Army did not confirm the number of victims or the identity of the clerics involved.
Troops have since launched rescue efforts in collaboration with other security agencies and local intelligence networks, according to Vanguard.
Army warns against unverified reports
The Army called on residents to remain calm and to share timely, reliable information with security forces to support the ongoing operation. It warned that sensationalised or unverified reports could create unnecessary public panic and, more critically, put the rescue mission at risk.
The public was specifically asked to disregard any accounts that had not been verified by official sources, as such narratives could "compromise ongoing tactical operations."
Legit.ng reports that Zamfara state remains the epicentre of armed banditry and mass kidnappings in northwestern Nigeria, leading the country in conflict-related casualties and abductions.
State authorities and the nation's military have responded through troop deployments, localised telecommunications blockades, and counter-offensives, though security challenges persist across the state's 14 LGAs.
Read more Zamfara state news
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- House of Assembly crisis: CBN, accountant-general told to halt allocations to Zamfara, Benue states
- 2025 Hajj: Jubilation as Zamfara woman gives birth in Saudi Arabia, photos trend
Bandits abduct cleric in Zamfara
Legit.ng earlier reported that tension gripped the Faru community in LGA of Zamfara state.
This followed the abduction of the chief imam of Faru Jumu’ah Mosque, Sulaiman Idris Faru, by armed bandits while he was working on his farm.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.