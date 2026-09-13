The Nigerian Army (NA) rejected reports that Islamic scholars were abducted at former Zamfara governor Senator Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari's residence in Talata Mafara

The Army stated that intelligence showed the victims were travelling from the Sububu forest axis in Bakura LGA when they were taken, not from Yari's home

Troops have joined sister security agencies to rescue those abducted as the Army urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Gusau, Zamfara state - The Nigerian Army has pushed back against reports that Islamic scholars were abducted at the residence of former Zamfara state governor and lawmaker, Abdul'aziz Yari, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area (LGA).

Yari, the senator representing Zamfara West, is the director-general (DG) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 presidential campaign council.

Nigerian Army denies reports that Islamic scholars were abducted at Abdul'aziz Yari’s residence in Talata Mafara, Zamfara state. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy, @BashFarhan

Source: Twitter

What did the Army say about the abduction?

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Headquarters 8 Division, Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, on Sunday, September 13, described the reports, which had spread across several media platforms, as misleading.

Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the acting deputy director, Army public relations, signed a statement on behalf of the 8 Division rejecting the claims. He stated that the story linking the incident to Yari's Talata Mafara home was "entirely false."

According to the Army, intelligence gathered from the field showed that the victims were travelling from the Sububu forest axis in Bakura LGA towards Talata Mafara when they were seized. The Army did not confirm the number of victims or the identity of the clerics involved.

Troops have since launched rescue efforts in collaboration with other security agencies and local intelligence networks, according to Vanguard.

The Nigerian Army urges residents to remain calm and provide timely, reliable information to security forces to support ongoing rescue operations. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Army warns against unverified reports

The Army called on residents to remain calm and to share timely, reliable information with security forces to support the ongoing operation. It warned that sensationalised or unverified reports could create unnecessary public panic and, more critically, put the rescue mission at risk.

The public was specifically asked to disregard any accounts that had not been verified by official sources, as such narratives could "compromise ongoing tactical operations."

Legit.ng reports that Zamfara state remains the epicentre of armed banditry and mass kidnappings in northwestern Nigeria, leading the country in conflict-related casualties and abductions.

State authorities and the nation's military have responded through troop deployments, localised telecommunications blockades, and counter-offensives, though security challenges persist across the state's 14 LGAs.

Read more Zamfara state news

Bandits abduct cleric in Zamfara

Legit.ng earlier reported that tension gripped the Faru community in LGA of Zamfara state.

This followed the abduction of the chief imam of Faru Jumu’ah Mosque, Sulaiman Idris Faru, by armed bandits while he was working on his farm.

Source: Legit.ng