NDC vice presidential candidate Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso reacted to the death of social media political commentator Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu in Kano

Kwankwaso said Dan Shagamu's body was found at his home in a pool of blood following what he described as a horrific attack

The NDC chieftain warned that if authorities fail to act, an incoming NDC government would launch its own full investigation into the killing

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Kwankwaso, vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, has demanded an urgent investigation into the death of Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, a well-known social media political commentator based in Kano.

Kwankwaso made the call in a statement posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday night, September 9, describing the incident as deeply troubling.

Rabiu Kwankwaso demands an urgent investigation into the death of Kano political commentator Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu. Photo credit: @amnesty, @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

He said Dan Shagamu's body was discovered at his Kano residence in a pool of blood, following what he characterised as a horrific attack.

Dan Shagamu’s death: Kwankwaso fumes

"I am deeply disturbed by the killing of the renowned social media political commentator Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, whose body was found today in a pool of his blood at his home in Kano," Kwankwaso said.

He called on the Kano state government to immediately set up an investigative panel to thoroughly examine the circumstances of the killing and ensure those responsible are identified and prosecuted.

Kwankwaso went further, issuing a warning to the authorities:

"Should the authorities fail to take decisive and transparent action, the incoming NDC Government will, upon assumption of office, launch a full investigation and take all necessary steps to hold those responsible accountable."

Mallam Rabiu Kwankwaso demands justice for slain Kano commentator Dan Shagamu. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

The former Kano state governor also urged both the state and federal governments to put measures in place to protect opposition voices from attacks and intimidation. He pointed to the Nigerian Constitution's guarantee of freedom of expression, arguing that this right must shield citizens from harm.

"The Nigerian authorities must ensure a full investigation and that those responsible are held accountable," he added.

Kwankwaso mourns Dan Shagamu

Kwankwaso offered his condolences to Dan Shagamu's family, friends, and followers.

The Kwankwasiya Movement leader prayed that God would grant the deceased paradise.

Read Kwankwaso's full statement on Dan Shagamu's death below via the X post:

Read more Kano news

Kano district head, Bayero dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alhaji Shehu Kabiru Bayero, the district head of Dorayi and Barde Kerarriya of the Kano emirate, passed away in Egypt.

The Kano Emirate announced his death in a Facebook statement, offering condolences to his family.

Bayero had a decorated career spanning the Nigeria Police Force and traditional rulership dating back to 2006.

Source: Legit.ng