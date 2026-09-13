YouTube TV will remove Court TV, Tastemade and The Young Turks from its channel lineup on September 30, 2026

New additions show streaming platforms are reshaping offerings while renegotiating carriage agreements and reviewing content portfolios

Nigerian viewers face tougher entertainment choices as DStv restructuring and streaming competition put subscription costs under pressure

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

YouTube TV is making another change to its channel line-up, with three networks set to disappear from the subscription streaming service at the end of September.

The Google-owned service informed subscribers that Court TV, Tastemade and The Young Turks will no longer be available from September 30, 2026.

The decision affects both live broadcasts and previously recorded programmes saved in subscribers’ libraries.

YouTube shakes up channel lineup as DStv announces new packages and subscription prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

In a message sent to customers, YouTube TV said the three channels would cease to be available on the platform from the stated date. No specific reason was given for the decision.

Court TV is widely known for courtroom and true-crime coverage, while Tastemade focuses on food, travel and lifestyle programming. The Young Turks primarily offers news, politics and current-affairs commentary.

Streaming platform regularly adjusts channel line-up

The latest removals underline how quickly subscription television offerings can change as streaming platforms renegotiate carriage agreements and review their content portfolios.

YouTube TV, which positions itself as an alternative to traditional cable television in the United States, provides more than 100 channels, including major networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

The platform has also been expanding parts of its offering. In July, its channel directory added HBCU Go, Cars.TV, Pets.TV and TheGrio, networks belonging to Allen Media Group.

HBCU Go focuses on historically Black colleges and universities, including sports, documentaries and cultural programming. Cars.TV caters to motoring enthusiasts, while Pets.TV offers animal-related content. TheGrio provides news, entertainment and lifestyle programming aimed primarily at Black audiences.

The additions followed a renewed carriage agreement between YouTube TV and Allen Media Group in May. That deal maintained access to The Weather Channel as well as ComedyTV, Justice Central and RecipeTV.

DStv packages: Nigerian viewers weigh subscription costs

For Nigerian television viewers, the development comes as DStv is also reshaping its subscription offering, highlighting a broader transformation in how consumers pay for entertainment.

MultiChoice has introduced changes to its DStv packages and pricing structure as it seeks to give subscribers more viewing options amid competition from streaming platforms and growing pressure on household spending.

The Nigerian pay-TV market has become increasingly sensitive to subscription costs, particularly as consumers juggle spending on television packages, mobile data, electricity and other household necessities.

That makes changes to channel availability especially important. Subscribers increasingly assess not only how much a package costs, but also whether the channels, sports, movies and entertainment programmes they value remain available.

DStv faces growing streaming competition

DStv remains one of Nigeria's biggest pay-TV services, but the entertainment landscape has changed considerably with the expansion of YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and other internet-based services.

Unlike conventional satellite television packages, streaming services allow viewers to consume content across smartphones, tablets, computers and smart TVs. However, Nigerian consumers must also factor in the cost and reliability of internet access.

The latest YouTube TV decision also illustrates a potential downside of streaming subscriptions: channel line-ups are not permanent. Networks can be added or removed as commercial agreements change.

YouTube removes three packages as DStv revamps packages and subscription prices Credit: DStv/MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

For DStv subscribers, package restructuring and fresh subscription prices similarly make it important to check which channels are included before renewing or switching plans.

As competition between satellite television and online streaming intensifies, Nigerian households are likely to become more selective, comparing price, content, data requirements and flexibility before deciding where to spend their entertainment budget.

DStv unveils new colours, Logo

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv is undergoing its biggest package and content shake-up in more than two decades, unveiling a new visual identity, fresh subscription tiers and major changes to its channel lineups.

The pay-TV giant announced the sweeping changes at a media event at its Randburg headquarters in South Africa on Monday, September 7, 2026, with the new packages scheduled to roll out from September 17.

Source: Legit.ng