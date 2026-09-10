Deputy House spokesperson Philip Agbese responded to allegations made by Senator Ireti Kingibe against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over unapproved borrowings

Kingibe, who represents the FCT in the Senate, said she found evidence of the borrowings in Debt Management Office records covering August 2023 to March 2026

Agbese argued that Wike's growing debt profile should be viewed in the context of the large-scale infrastructure projects underway in the capital

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has strongly rejected claims that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike borrowed funds for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) without the knowledge or approval of the National Assembly.

Legit.ng reports that Agbese, who represents Benue state on the Labour Party (LP) platform, made the remarks on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in Abuja while addressing journalists, responding to allegations levelled by Senator Ireti Kingibe, who holds the FCT's Senate seat.

Philip Agbese dismisses claims that Nyesom Wike borrowed FCT funds without the approval of Godswill Akpabio-led National Assembly. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Kingibe had recently told Channels Television's Political Paradigm that the FCT Administration under Wike had taken on loans without approaching the Senate for approval. She said she had raised the matter with Senate leadership and had never witnessed Wike appear before the chamber to seek authorisation for any borrowing.

"I have never seen Wike come to the National Assembly and before the Senate to ask for approval of anything," Kingibe said.

The senator added that she uncovered the alleged borrowings while reviewing Debt Management Office records covering the period between August 2023 and March 2026, and that FCT budgets were ordinarily routed through the relevant Senate committee before the chamber gave its approval.

Agbese defends Wike's legislative record

Agbese pushed back firmly against those claims, saying it was misleading to suggest that the ex-Rivers state governor had bypassed the legislature or acted outside legal boundaries in securing funds for capital territory projects. He said the procedures governing public borrowings involve established constitutional and administrative processes, and that no minister could unilaterally create a sovereign debt obligation outside those frameworks.

He described Wike as one of the most legislatively compliant ministers under the National Assembly's oversight, pointing to regular budget presentations and committee appearances as evidence of his engagement with the legislature.

"Wike has committed no infraction in borrowings. There is no basis for the allegation that he has been borrowing money behind the back of the National Assembly," Agbese said.

He also cautioned against reading an increase in the FCT's debt profile as automatic proof of wrongdoing, arguing that the rise should be weighed against the volume of infrastructure work currently under way in Abuja, including road construction, rehabilitation projects and transportation upgrades.

"Under our searchlight, the FCT Minister is one of the most legislatively compliant public servants. He has consistently engaged the National Assembly and subjected the activities of the FCT Administration to legislative scrutiny," he said.

Philip Agbese urges Senator Ireti Kingibe to provide evidence and identify any specific FCT transactions she considers unlawful. Photo credit: Ireti Kingibe

Source: Facebook

Agbese added that if Kingibe had identified specific transactions she considered unlawful, the correct course of action would be to name those transactions and request the relevant documentation from the appropriate authorities, rather than making broad public allegations.

Abuja: Growing tensions over FCT management

The exchange is part of a wider and increasingly public dispute between National Assembly member Kingibe and the FCT Administration.

The disagreement centres on how the territory is being managed under Wike's leadership.

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Wike FCT loans: Agbese reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Agbese rejected claims that Wike borrowed funds for the FCT without the knowledge or approval of the National Assembly.

He made the remarks in Abuja while addressing journalists, in response to allegations by Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the FCT in the Senate.

Kingibe had recently claimed that the FCT Administration under Wike took on loans without seeking Senate approval. She said she had raised the matter with the Senate leadership and had never seen Wike appear before the chamber to seek authorisation for any borrowing.

Source: Legit.ng