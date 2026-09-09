Content creator Kamo State shared a video of veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo promoting his debut cinema film, Star Lomo

Kamo State revealed in his caption that he had been told RMD would not support his upcoming movie

The gesture from RMD comes amid a wave of celebrity backing for Kamo State and his film ahead of its September 25 cinema release

Content creator Kamo State has called out the doubters after veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, made a skit video to promote his debut cinema film, Star Lomo.

Kamo State shared the video on Instagram on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, and his caption immediately caught attention. The creator revealed he had been told RMD would not back his film, making the actor's show of support all the more significant.

Content creator Kamo State expresses gratitude to Nollywood veteran RMD. Credit: kamostate/rmd

Source: Instagram

"I was told he won't promote my film," Kamo State wrote, before adding a grateful note directed at the actor. "Thank you sir @mofedamijo."

The post quickly spread across social media, with many fans, including celebrities, reacting to the unexpected collaboration.

Celebrities Rally Behind Kamo State's Star Lomo

RMD's gesture is part of a broader wave of industry support that Kamo State has received in recent weeks. The debut film had attracted criticism from some quarters on social media, but top names in Nigerian entertainment have been stepping up to show solidarity with the creator.

Funke Akindele is among those who publicly backed Kamo State and his film amid the backlash, adding her voice to a growing chorus of support from established figures in the movie industry.

Star Lomo Heads to Cinemas on September 25

Star Lomo is set to hit all Nigerian cinemas from 25 September 2026. For Kamo State, who built his following as a content creator before making the leap to the big screen, the support from veterans like RMD carries real weight, particularly in the face of earlier scepticism about the film's prospects.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Kamo State debunked rumours of rift between him and Funke Akindele.

RMD appears in new skit with Kamo State ahead of Star Lomo release. Credit: officialrmd

Source: Instagram

Watch Kamo State's video with RMD below:

Funke Akindele attends Kamo State's party

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele was one of the notable faces who showed up early to celebrate with Kamo State and his wife during the naming ceremony of their newborn baby.

A clip from the event that sparked laughter online showed the hilarious moment between Funke and skit maker Erekere, known for his comedic habit of "stealing" from people in his videos.

During prayers at the naming ceremony, Funke could be seen jokingly clutching her purse tightly and keeping it away from Erekere while side-eyeing him with suspicion.

Source: Legit.ng