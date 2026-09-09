A viral post claimed federal workers set an N300,000 minimum wage as their condition to support the APC in the 2027 elections

The Federal Workers Forum wrote to President Tinubu and the National Assembly, requesting an urgent review of the current wage structure

However, the viral claim was fact-checked amid a rise in manipulated content circulating online ahead of the 2027 elections

A viral social media post claiming that Nigerian federal workers set a salary increase as a condition to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections has been found to be misleading.

The post, which spread widely across social media platforms, read: "BREAKING! Federal Workers Demand ₦300,000 Minimum Wage, ₦1.5m Top Salary as Condition to Vote APC…" Multiple users shared the claim, with some commenting in support of the workers' right to push for better pay.

Federal civil servants never demand a salary increment to vote for the APC in 2027 Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Fact-checking organisation DUBAWA investigated the claim after it gained traction online, noting that the post emerged at a sensitive time, with momentum building around the 2027 general elections.

What the Federal Workers Forum actually said

A search of media reports confirmed that the Federal Workers Forum (FWF) did write to President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly asking for an immediate review of federal civil servants' pay. The forum proposed a minimum wage of N300,000 and a top salary of N1.5 million for Level 17 officers, citing a sharp drop in workers' purchasing power.

The FWF also raised concerns about the incomplete rollout of the N70,000 minimum wage approved in 2024, arguing that even that figure no longer reflects the current cost of living. Beyond wages, the forum asked the government to improve security infrastructure, establish a comprehensive social security programme, upgrade medical facilities, and create federal intervention schemes for cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

Crucially, the workers made no reference to the 2027 election in their public statement, and their demands were not framed as a political ultimatum against or in favour of any party.

Misleading content on the rise ahead of 2027

DUBAWA noted that with roughly four months to go before presidential and National Assembly elections, manipulated content has become more frequent on Nigerian social media. In recent weeks, the organisation has reviewed several claims touching on election promises, candidate statements, and crowd sizes at political events.

The conclusion on this particular claim is that while federal workers did request a wage review, the assertion that they tied this to a condition for voting APC in 2027 is false. The demand for better pay and the political condition added in the viral post are two separate things, with no evidence linking them in any official communication from the FWF.

Source: Legit.ng