GehGeh Berates Odumodublvck Over Claim About Dying for His, Elicits Reactions
- Content creator Gehgeh fired back at rapper Odumodublvck after his bold claim about his woman amid a public feud with Blaqbonez
- Gehgeh called out Odumodublvck in a video that surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, September 9, 2026
- Fans flooded the comments with hilarious reactions to Gehgeh's take on the ongoing beef
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Controversial content creator Gehgeh has weighed in on the ongoing drama between Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck and his colleague Blaqbonez, and his message to the rapper was blunt: redirect that energy to the Nigerian Army.
The two rappers have been publicly feuding over a woman Odumodublvck is currently dating. Their dispute spilled onto Instagram and X, with both men trading words and dragging each other in posts.
At some point during the back-and-forth, Odumodublvck declared that he was willing to die for his woman, a statement that caught Gehgeh's attention.
Gehgeh responds to Odumodublvck's bold claim
In a video that circulated on Instagram on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, Gehgeh offered the rapper some unsolicited but characteristically sharp advice. He described Odumodublvck as an able-bodied man whose energy was being misplaced on relationship drama rather than channelled productively.
"You be an able-bodied man; if you fit say you fit die for woman, go join Nigerian army, don't waste your life. What is your problem? You are strong; waste your life for Nigerians," Gehgeh said in the clip.
The content creator went further, labelling the rapper a "disabled man" and urging him not to let his talent go to waste over a woman. His message was simple: if Odumodublvck is truly prepared to lay down his life for someone, it should be for his country, not a love interest at the centre of a social media quarrel.
Here is the Instagram video of Gehgeh speaking about Odumodublvck below:
Fans react to Gehgeh's take
The video drew a wave of reactions online, with many finding humour in Gehgeh's delivery while others actually agreed with his point.
@cutemikky__ commented:
"Person call am Toto vigilante for twitter"
@johnsonglobal_ reacted:
"E really pain my professor"
@prince_wilson_ugonnaya wrote:
"He wan put password for toto."
@toba20025 shared:
"But na true sha, swears, make e just join the Nigeria army"
@khen_edie_ said:
"OD later use Jesus do example, Ike gwuru."
@mactiourkey added:
"Aswear he needs to be in the army"
Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez feud
Legit.ng reported that Wizkid weighed in on the ongoing beef between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez after responding to Odumodublvck’s tweet asking him to release a song.
The Afrobeats star promised to drop the song while using the moment to urge both rappers to put their differences aside and end their quarrel.
However, Wizkid’s call for peace quickly drew reactions from fans, with some reminding him of his own past feuds with fellow artistes. His intervention sparked fresh conversations online about the beef and whether the singer was the right person to preach reconciliation.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng