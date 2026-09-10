Content creator Gehgeh fired back at rapper Odumodublvck after his bold claim about his woman amid a public feud with Blaqbonez

Gehgeh called out Odumodublvck in a video that surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Fans flooded the comments with hilarious reactions to Gehgeh's take on the ongoing beef

Controversial content creator Gehgeh has weighed in on the ongoing drama between Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck and his colleague Blaqbonez, and his message to the rapper was blunt: redirect that energy to the Nigerian Army.

The two rappers have been publicly feuding over a woman Odumodublvck is currently dating. Their dispute spilled onto Instagram and X, with both men trading words and dragging each other in posts.

GehGeh berates Odumodublvck over claim about dying for lover. Photo credit@odumodublvck/@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

At some point during the back-and-forth, Odumodublvck declared that he was willing to die for his woman, a statement that caught Gehgeh's attention.

Gehgeh responds to Odumodublvck's bold claim

In a video that circulated on Instagram on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, Gehgeh offered the rapper some unsolicited but characteristically sharp advice. He described Odumodublvck as an able-bodied man whose energy was being misplaced on relationship drama rather than channelled productively.

GehGeh advices Odumodublvck over vow to lover. Photo credit@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

"You be an able-bodied man; if you fit say you fit die for woman, go join Nigerian army, don't waste your life. What is your problem? You are strong; waste your life for Nigerians," Gehgeh said in the clip.

The content creator went further, labelling the rapper a "disabled man" and urging him not to let his talent go to waste over a woman. His message was simple: if Odumodublvck is truly prepared to lay down his life for someone, it should be for his country, not a love interest at the centre of a social media quarrel.

Here is the Instagram video of Gehgeh speaking about Odumodublvck below:

Fans react to Gehgeh's take

The video drew a wave of reactions online, with many finding humour in Gehgeh's delivery while others actually agreed with his point.

@cutemikky__ commented:

"Person call am Toto vigilante for twitter"

@johnsonglobal_ reacted:

"E really pain my professor"

@prince_wilson_ugonnaya wrote:

"He wan put password for toto."

@toba20025 shared:

"But na true sha, swears, make e just join the Nigeria army"

@khen_edie_ said:

"OD later use Jesus do example, Ike gwuru."

@mactiourkey added:

"Aswear he needs to be in the army"

Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez feud

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid weighed in on the ongoing beef between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez after responding to Odumodublvck’s tweet asking him to release a song.

The Afrobeats star promised to drop the song while using the moment to urge both rappers to put their differences aside and end their quarrel.

However, Wizkid’s call for peace quickly drew reactions from fans, with some reminding him of his own past feuds with fellow artistes. His intervention sparked fresh conversations online about the beef and whether the singer was the right person to preach reconciliation.

Source: Legit.ng