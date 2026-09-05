The Social Democratic Party wrote to INEC on August 24, 2026, announcing plans to replace withdrawn governorship candidates in two states

SDP scheduled direct primary elections for Gombe and Nasarawa states on Saturday at 11am

The primaries will hold at the SDP State Secretariat in Gombe and Ta'al Hotel in Lafia, Nasarawa

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has formally written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce that it will conduct fresh governorship primaries in Gombe and Nasarawa states, following the withdrawal of its candidates in both states.

The letter, dated August 24, 2026, and addressed to the INEC chairman, was signed by SDP National Chairman Prof. Sadiq Gombe and National Secretary Dr Olu Agunloye. It confirmed that the replacement exercises would be conducted through the direct primary mode.

SDP conducts fresh governorship primaries in 2 states Photo Credit: @Pres_Adebayo

Source: Facebook

SDP primaries scheduled for Saturday

According to the notice, both primaries were scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 24, 2026, beginning at 11am. The party described the exercise as the "conduct of party primary elections to replace some of the governorship candidates for Gombe and Nasarawa States through the direct primary election mode."

According to The Punch, the Gombe State primary will take place at the SDP State Secretariat in Gombe, while the Nasarawa State exercise is set to hold at Ta'al Hotel in Lafia.

The party attached to its notice the withdrawal letters and sworn affidavits of the candidates who had earlier emerged as its standard-bearers in both states, to formalise their exit from the race.

The development signals the party's intent to field new candidates ahead of the governorship elections in both states, ensuring it meets INEC's requirements for substituting candidates within the permitted window.

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Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani published a list of 16 campaign promises he believes Nigerians should treat with deep scepticism, warning citizens not to be swayed by politicians who make pledges they have no intention of honouring.

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Source: Legit.ng