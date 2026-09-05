2027 Election: Major Opposition Party Orders Fresh Governorship Primaries in 2 States
- The Social Democratic Party wrote to INEC on August 24, 2026, announcing plans to replace withdrawn governorship candidates in two states
- SDP scheduled direct primary elections for Gombe and Nasarawa states on Saturday at 11am
- The primaries will hold at the SDP State Secretariat in Gombe and Ta'al Hotel in Lafia, Nasarawa
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The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has formally written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce that it will conduct fresh governorship primaries in Gombe and Nasarawa states, following the withdrawal of its candidates in both states.
The letter, dated August 24, 2026, and addressed to the INEC chairman, was signed by SDP National Chairman Prof. Sadiq Gombe and National Secretary Dr Olu Agunloye. It confirmed that the replacement exercises would be conducted through the direct primary mode.
SDP primaries scheduled for Saturday
According to the notice, both primaries were scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 24, 2026, beginning at 11am. The party described the exercise as the "conduct of party primary elections to replace some of the governorship candidates for Gombe and Nasarawa States through the direct primary election mode."
According to The Punch, the Gombe State primary will take place at the SDP State Secretariat in Gombe, while the Nasarawa State exercise is set to hold at Ta'al Hotel in Lafia.
The party attached to its notice the withdrawal letters and sworn affidavits of the candidates who had earlier emerged as its standard-bearers in both states, to formalise their exit from the race.
The development signals the party's intent to field new candidates ahead of the governorship elections in both states, ensuring it meets INEC's requirements for substituting candidates within the permitted window.
Shehu Sani lists campaign promises Nigerians should reject
Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani published a list of 16 campaign promises he believes Nigerians should treat with deep scepticism, warning citizens not to be swayed by politicians who make pledges they have no intention of honouring.
Sani, a rights activist and former legislator known for his outspoken commentary on Nigerian politics, shared the list publicly, opening with a direct challenge to voters to engage their critical thinking before accepting any such vow from what he called "bourgeoisie politicians."
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng