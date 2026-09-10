The Kano State Police Command arrested two suspects linked to the killing of Ibrahim Khalil Danshagamu in Gaida Quarters, Kumbotso LGA

Unknown attackers broke into the victim's home late at night on Monday, September 8, 2026, and attacked him with sharp objects

Commissioner of Police CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations were concluded

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

The Kano State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of Ibrahim Khalil Danshagamu, a resident of Gaida Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area, Kano state.

Legit.ng reports that Dan Shagamu was found dead in a pool of blood at his home in Gaida, Kano.

Kano police arrest two suspects over a night attack that left a man dead in Kumbotso. Photo credit: Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa

Source: Facebook

The incident occurred on Monday, September 8, 2026, at around 11.30 pm, when the Vigilante Group Commander of Gaida Quarters alerted the police that unknown attackers had broken into Danshagamu's home and assaulted him with sharp objects.

Officers from the Kumbotso Police Division reached the scene quickly and rushed the victim to Murtala Mohammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where a medical doctor confirmed him dead on arrival.

The state police spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, made this known in a statement issued via his Facebook page on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

How the arrests were made

Following a directive from the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, the Divisional Police Officer of Kumbotso led a joint operation with tactical unit operatives and community stakeholders.

The police spokesperson said the intelligence-driven exercise led to the arrest of two suspects believed to be linked to the attack.

Kiyawa said both suspects are currently in custody and undergoing interrogation, while forensic procedures and further investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the killing.

The Command said it is still working to track down any other individuals who may have been involved.

CP Bakori extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and said the Command would not back down until all those responsible face justice.

"The Kano State Police Command will not relent in its mandate to protect lives and property. We assure the good people of Kano that justice will be pursued to its logical conclusion," he said.

The Command credited the Gaida Vigilante Group with providing timely information that enabled the swift police response, describing the development as a clear example of community policing working as intended.

What happens next as police investigation continues

Police said additional patrols and intelligence-gathering operations have been deployed to Gaida and surrounding areas to maintain order and prevent any further breakdown of peace.

He disclosed that statements are still being collected from relevant parties, and the two suspects will be charged in court once investigations are complete.

Residents have been urged to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or through the Command's emergency lines.

See the Kano Police Command's Facebook post on the arrest of the suspects:

Man beaten to death weeks before his wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man identified as Basit returned to Nigeria from abroad weeks before his scheduled wedding, when a mob attacked him on Lagos Island.

The attack followed an alleged hit-and-run incident on Freeman Street, in the Patey area, on Wednesday night.

A police source confirmed that suspects have been arrested in connection with Basit's death.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng