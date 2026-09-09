An X user shared photos of a Nigerian woman who worked as a LASTMA officer before making a life-changing move abroad

The viral post noted that within just two to three years, the woman's life had transformed in ways she likely never anticipated

Her story sparked an outpouring of reactions online, with many Nigerians drawing inspiration from her journey

A Nigerian woman who once worked as a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer has become the subject of a widely shared conversation online after photos documenting her journey to Canadian permanent residency began circulating on X.

The post, shared by X user @boxypiper on September 9, 2026, featured pictures of the woman alongside a caption celebrating how dramatically life can shift in a short window of time.

A former LASTMA officer who relocated from Nigeria to Canada has become a permanent resident. Photo Credit: @boxypiper

Source: Twitter

"From a Lastma officer to Canadian PR," the post read, adding that within two to three years, a person can find themselves in a place they never imagined.

From Lagos streets to Canadian Permanent Residency

LASTMA officers are a familiar sight on Lagos roads, directing traffic and enforcing road regulations in one of Africa's busiest cities.

The image of someone in that role obtaining permanent residency in Canada resonated strongly with many Nigerians, particularly amid the ongoing wave of emigration commonly referred to as the "Japa" movement, where thousands of Nigerians seek better opportunities abroad each year.

The post did not include detailed personal information about the woman, but the contrast between her former role and her current status was enough to capture the imagination of thousands of users who encountered the story online.

See the post that sparked the conversation below:

Nigerians react to the woman's story

The post drew a wave of responses from people who found encouragement and reflection in the woman's story.

@harziezaht said:

"Yeah. The transition sometimes is too fast. Be prepared."

@_jediio said:

"Exactly, we keep moving regardless🔥."

@kenzy_iam said:

"A moving woman will definitely meet her luck."

@AbayomiAde96668 said:

"No one knows tomorrow and that's why we don't have to look down on any one life have the way he can change someone life within some seconds."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who was forced to leave Canada had secured permanent residency months later.

Nigerian lady gets Canadian PR card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada had received the permanent residence card.

The lady, now allowed to live, work, and study anywhere in Canada, had earlier documented her relocation journey that stirred emotions.

In a TikTok video, she showed herself sitting in a chair holding the envelope containing the PR card.

Source: Legit.ng