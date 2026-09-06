INEC and the Nigerian police disclosed that they would sanction politicians whose statements crossed into criminal incitement

Several governors, senators and party officials made statements critics described as threatening or capable of sparking violence in the run-up to 2027

Civil society groups and lawyers urged security agencies to go beyond warnings and actually prosecute offenders under the Electoral Act

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have both said they will act against politicians who make threatening or inflammatory statements, as political tensions rise ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to a report published on Sunday, September 6, both bodies spoke to The Punch in response to growing public concern over a series of provocative remarks made by politicians across several states in recent months.

INEC and the Nigeria Police Force warn politicians against inflammatory statements ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

2027 election: Pattern of inflammatory statements

Among the early remarks that drew attention was a warning by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on April 25, at an opposition leaders' meeting in Ibadan, where he cautioned against forced defections by referencing the political violence of the First Republic.

"Operation Wetie started from here. This is the same Wild Wild West," Makinde said.

The phrase refers to attacks in Nigeria's Western Region in the 1960s, during which political opponents were doused with petrol and set ablaze.

On May 2, former New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) Board of Trustees secretary Buba Galadima urged citizens at a stakeholders' meeting in Abuja to carry "bottles and jerrycans of kerosene" to polling units in 2027.

Osun State Senator Francis Fadahunsi was later captured in a viral video allegedly issuing death threats to members of the Accord Party.

Other cases included the Kuje Area Council chairman reportedly warning non-APC supporters to leave the council area, the Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports threatening to flog those who refused to back the party, and the Yobe All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman urging women whose husbands blocked them from voting APC to seek divorce.

2027 election: What the law says

Under the Electoral Act, Section 97(1) bars any party, candidate or individual from directly or indirectly threatening another person with force or violence during a campaign. Section 132 criminalises the use or threat of force to influence voting, with convictions carrying a fine of N2 million or three years in prison.

INEC and police warn politicians against inciting statements ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

INEC's Media Adviser, Adedayo Oketola, said the commission could issue formal queries and sanction parties under the Code of Conduct for Political Parties. He noted that Section 96(7) of the Electoral Act prescribes fines of up to N5 million and 12 months in prison for candidates, and N10 million for non-compliant parties on a first offence.

Police spokesperson Anietie Iniedu said the force would prosecute anyone whose statements threatened public peace.

"Incitement is a criminal offence and we will not spare anyone trying to heat up the politics with inciteful comments," he said.

2027 election: Civil society demands action

Yiaga Africa's Executive Secretary, Samson Itodo, criticised what he called a dual standard in how security agencies treated politicians versus ordinary citizens, saying:

"It is as if there are two separate justice systems in the country: one for the elites and the other for the masses."

Human rights lawyer Jiti Ogunye argued that politicians persisted with threats because they had faced no meaningful consequences.

"Violence, threats and inflammatory statements have become part and parcel of their armoury to attain or forcibly retain power," he said.

The ruling APC, through National Secretary Ajibola Basiru, denied encouraging political violence, saying the party believed in campaigning on its record in government.

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MURIC asks Tinubu to sack INEC chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called for the immediate sack of the INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan.

The executive director of the Islamic group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, posited that Amupitan cannot be trusted.

Source: Legit.ng