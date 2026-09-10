New Zealand published an official list of countries whose citizens can travel there without a traditional visa, naming only two African nations

Citizens of the two African countries must still obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before travelling

New Zealand explained the visa waiver arrangements reflect long-standing relationships with select countries and territories

New Zealand has revealed the only two African countries whose citizens qualify for its visa waiver programme, allowing them to enter the country without a traditional visa.

According to the New Zealand government website, travellers holding passports from qualifying countries do not need to apply for a visa but are still required to obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before departure.

2 African countries whose citizens can visit New Zealand without visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/HANNAH PETERS/MICHAEL BRADLEY

Source: Getty Images

African countries on New Zealand's list

Only two African nations appear on the official visa waiver list:

Mauritius Seychelles

The government's website states:

"New Zealand has visa waiver agreements with countries and jurisdictions to recognise long-standing relationships. If you have a passport from a country or territory on the visa waiver list on this page, you can travel to New Zealand without a visa — but you need to get a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) first."

This means citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can bypass the conventional visa application process entirely, a privilege not extended to the vast majority of African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt.

What the NZeTA requirement means

While Mauritian and Seychellois passport holders avoid the full visa process, they are not exempt from all travel requirements. The NZeTA is a mandatory electronic authorisation that must be secured before boarding a flight or vessel bound for New Zealand. It is linked electronically to the traveller's passport and does not appear as a physical stamp or sticker.

The NZeTA system is designed to streamline entry for travellers from trusted partner countries while still allowing New Zealand immigration authorities to screen arrivals in advance.

For the rest of the African continent, standard visa applications through New Zealand's immigration channels remain the only route to visiting the country.

UK names 82 countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published a list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a visa.

The list includes only two African countries, Mauritius and Seychelles, alongside several countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Gulf region.

Source: Legit.ng