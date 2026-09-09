A female cleric in a white garment released a prophecy warning Iyabo Ojo of a spiritual attack involving a man

The prophetess claimed she saw a vision of the actress looking pale three days before the video emerged

The prophecy surfaced as Iyabo Ojo's public dispute with Lizzy Anjorin continues to draw attention

A troubling prophecy about Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has surfaced online, sending her fans into a frenzy at a time when she is already at the centre of a very public feud with fellow actress Liz Anjorin.

In a video that quickly circulated on social media, a female cleric dressed in a white garment delivered an unsolicited warning directed at the actress.

Iyabo Ojo faces unexpected attention as prophecy emerges amid feud with Liz Anjorin. Credit: @iyabojofespris, @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

The cleric stated that she had received a vision three days prior in which Iyabo Ojo appeared pale, prompting her to speak out publicly.

What the Cleric Said About Iyabo Ojo

According to the cleric, the actress is facing a spiritual threat from someone who has made previous attempts to harm her but failed.

She warned that the person likely to be used against Iyabo Ojo this time would be a man, and urged the actress to take specific protective steps at night, stressing that the remedy would cost her nothing.

The cleric was firm that she had not been contacted or commissioned by anyone to deliver the message, insisting she was acting solely on divine instruction.

"She needs to pray very well. I didn't say Iyabo Ojo should call me. I saw that woman; she looked pale. I saw the vision three days ago. That woman should hide her head for a while. I am following the voice of the Lord, nobody sent me. She needs to do something at night; the person who wants to attack her has done a lot of things in the past but failed. The person who will be used will be a man. She needs to do one thing at night, and it won't cost her a dime. May an underlooked river not swallow her," the cleric declared.

Fresh concerns for Iyabo Ojo as disturbing prophecy surfaces amid feud with Liz Anjorin. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Prophecy Emerges During Liz Anjorin Feud

The timing of the prophecy has not gone unnoticed. Iyabo Ojo has been embroiled in a heated dispute with Liz Anjorin, a controversy that has attracted significant public interest and kept the actress in the headlines for weeks.

The cleric's reference to an enemy who has "done a lot of things in the past but failed" has added fuel to speculation among fans already familiar with the ongoing drama surrounding the actress.

Watch the viral Instagram clip showing the prophecy:

Lizzy Anjorin, Iyabo Ojo's old clip resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud. In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, asking what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng