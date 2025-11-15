The city of Ibadan surged with political energy on Saturday, November 15, as thousands of delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filled the Lekan Salami Stadium for the party’s highly anticipated 2025 National Convention.

The two-day event, which was scheduled for November 15 to 16, has drawn party leaders from all 36 states, signalling what many describe as a defining moment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Olufemi Ojadi attends the PDP convention in Ibadan Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Olufemi Ajadi, a grassroots mobiliser and advocate of good governance across the federation and businessman, arrived at the venue early on Saturday to a warm reception. Speaking with journalists, he expressed confidence that the convention marks the party’s full return to national relevance after what he called “years of turbulence and internal repair.”

Ajadi was the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in Ogun State in the 2023 election. Ajadi, known as one of the most vocal mobilisers in the Southwest, noted that the gathering offers the party a fresh opportunity for reconciliation and strategic repositioning.

Many PDP delegates have arrived in Ibadan as early as Friday, November 14. Many northern delegates, who lodged in different hotels within the metropolis, were seen boarding coaster buses in convoys to the stadium on Saturday morning. Their early arrival, observers say, underscores the importance the party has placed on unity and early groundwork ahead of the next election cycle.

Southwest delegates, from Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and host state Oyo, also arrived in their numbers. Party officials described the turnout as “massive,” noting that it reflects a renewed commitment to strengthening the PDP's structures in the region.

Security personnel from the police, civil defence, the DSS, and Oyo State’s Amotekun Corps mounted strategic positions around the stadium, while traffic officials worked tirelessly to manage the heavy flow of vehicles along Ring Road and nearby routes.

The convention is expected to produce new members of the National Working Committee (NWC), assess internal party reforms, and unveil a comprehensive roadmap toward 2027. PDP governors, senators, House of Representatives members, former national officers, and other prominent leaders are expected to participate in key sessions and deliberations.

Source: Legit.ng