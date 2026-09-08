Dr Badmus Kaosara graduated with a Distinction in Pharmacy after a journey that began in an unaccredited nursing programme in Benin Republic

According to the UNILORIN graduate, she spent five semesters in an unaccredited institution before redirecting her academic path entirely

Her story has drawn emotional reactions online, with one user revealing a similar experience involving a relative who studied law in Benin Republic

Dr Badmus Kaosara O., a PharmD graduate and member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (MPSN), is celebrating a hard-earned academic milestone after graduating with a Distinction in Pharmacy, capping a journey that first took a painful detour through an unaccredited nursing programme in Benin Republic.

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) graduate shared her achievement on X on 6 September 2026, reintroducing herself as "Dr. Badmus Kaosara O. (PharmD, MPSN)" and crediting her success to faith, closing her post with "Alhamdulillahi Robil Alamin."

A UNILORIN graduate overcomes a setback in Benin Republic to graduate with distinction in Pharmacy. Photo Credit: @omo_lolah

Source: Twitter

UNILORIN graduate reveals 5 wasted semesters

Before earning her pharmacy degree, Dr Kaosara spent five semesters enrolled in a nursing programme at an institution in Benin Republic that turned out to be unaccredited.

The experience, which likely cost her significant time, money, and emotional energy, did not deter her. She pivoted, returned, and pursued pharmacy with enough dedication to finish at the top of her class with a Distinction.

Her story resonated deeply with Nigerians who have either experienced or witnessed similar situations, particularly amid ongoing concerns about the risks of seeking tertiary education at unverified institutions outside the country.

See Dr Kaosara's tweet below:

Nigerians celebrate UNILORIN graduate online

The post drew warm congratulations alongside personal stories from followers who found the account painfully familiar.

@YusufYu10867056 said:

"Congratulations ma, may Allah bless it for you ma. Emi gigun pelu alafia ara le ma filo. Bi idhinilah."

@SalmahAbdu49401 said:

"Allahuma barik. Congratulations ma'am."

@Hon_aremo said:

"Omo 😭... This happened to my cousin.. she spent 10 semester in an institution in Benin Republic studying law and she can't practice in Nigeria or use the degree here... She's now in LASU doing architecture."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILORIN graduate who wrote the JAMB exam twice had achieved a first-class degree in Biomedical Engineering.

UNILORIN graduate earns distinction in Pharmacy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of UNILORIN had bagged a first-class degree in Pharmacy.

The newly qualified pharmacist, who now carries the credentials Pharm.D and MPSN, shared her achievement with a short but deeply felt post on X, writing "Alhamdulillah" — an Arabic expression of gratitude to God — alongside the announcement of her results.

Earning a first-class in pharmacy is already considered a significant accomplishment given the rigour of the programme, but graduating with a Distinction places Dr Adegoke among an even smaller group of high-performing students at the University of Ilorin's Faculty of Pharmacy.

Source: Legit.ng