New Zealand's immigration authority has published the evidence requirements couples must meet when applying for a Partner of Military Work Visa

Applicants must prove they are in a genuine and stable relationship at the time of the application, covering finances and time spent together

The official guidance lists several categories of supporting documents that couples are expected to submit alongside their visa application

New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined the documents that couples are required to submit when one partner is applying for a Partner of a Military Work Visa.

According to the official New Zealand immigration website, applicants must demonstrate that they are in a genuine and stable relationship with their supporting partner at the exact time the application is lodged. The guidance makes clear that this is not simply a formality — couples are expected to back up their claims with concrete, varied evidence.

New Zealand shares documents couples can use as proof for their Partner of Military Work Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

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Proof for Partner of Military Work Visa

The requirements cover several distinct areas of shared life. Applicants need to show how long they have been in a relationship and how long they have actually been living under the same roof.

According to the New Zealand government:

"You must provide evidence that you and your partner are living together in a genuine and stable relationship at the time you apply."

Evidence of shared finances and jointly held responsibilities is also required, as is proof that the couple spends meaningful time together. For the latter, immigration authorities suggest items such as photographs, emails, or social media conversations as acceptable forms of documentation.

Beyond the couple's own records, the guidance also asks for evidence that other people recognise the relationship as legitimate. This could include statements or documentation from friends, family members, or other third parties who are aware of and can attest to the partnership.

The authority notes that applicants may also submit:

"Anything else you think shows you and your partner are living together in a genuine and stable relationship."

Applying for Partner of Military Work Visa

The Partner of Military Work Visa is designed for individuals whose partners are serving in or affiliated with the military and are working in New Zealand under a recognised arrangement. The visa allows the supporting partner to live and, in some cases, work in the country during that period.

Immigration New Zealand's detailed breakdown of what constitutes acceptable evidence reflects how thoroughly authorities evaluate relationship-based visa applications. Couples are advised to review the full requirements on the official immigration portal before submitting their documentation to ensure nothing is overlooked.

New Zealand gives benefits of special visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced Partner of Military Work Visa, designed specifically for foreign nationals whose partners are serving in the military.

This unique visa pathway not only permits holders to live and work in New Zealand but also fosters connections during a partner's service, making it a significant step toward supporting military families in their relocation journey.

Source: Legit.ng