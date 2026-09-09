NDLEA operatives arrested fugitive drug kingpin Festus Ibewuike in Cotonou, Benin Republic, more than two years after he fled Nigeria

Ibewuike was linked to the largest hero1n seizure ever recorded at Lagos's MMIA, where 49.70kg of the drug was intercepted in February 2024

NDLEA chairman Marwa described the arrest as a breakthrough and warned other fleeing suspects that the agency would not relent

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has repatriated Festus Ibewuike, also known as Chidibest Ibewuike, a drug trafficker who spent more than two years in hiding abroad after being charged in connection with the biggest hero1n seizure ever recorded at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

Ibewuike, 52, was picked up at the airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, following actionable intelligence gathered by the agency.

"The Agency will not relent": NDLEA recaptures Festus Ibewuike after 2 years. Photo credit: @FemiBabafemi

Source: Twitter

NDLEA operatives, working alongside INTERPOL's national bureaux in both Nigeria and Benin Republic of Benin, secured his formal handover in Cotonou on Friday, September 4, 2026, before flying him back to Nigeria.

The agency's spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @FemiBabafemi on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

The 2024 drug bust that started it all

The case traces back to February 2024, when NDLEA operatives at the MMIA cargo terminal uncovered 49.70kg of hero1n hidden inside cartons of metal-cutting machines during a 12-day operation.

The consignment remains the largest hero1n haul ever intercepted at the airport. Investigators linked the shipment to a traffick1ng network that used the code "ND" on drug-laden parcels.

Among those arrested at the time was Ibewuike's wife, Confidence Ndidiamaka Ibewuike, who investigators said routinely collected the marked parcels on his behalf.

The crackdown also led to the freezing of 107 bank accounts and the forfeiture of properties connected to the cartel. All accused persons were charged before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, in Charge No. FHC/L/205C/2024.

Three members of the syndicate — Adinnu Felix Chinedu, Osita Emmanuel Obinna, and Uzochukwu Frankline — have already been convicted and sentenced.

Three others, including Ibewuike's wife, are still on trial, while Ibewuike himself was among three suspects charged in absentia.

After the arrests, Ibewuike relocated to Mozambique, where he operated a hotel business as cover, and travelled back and forth to Nigeria through the Benin Republic to avoid detection. He also changed his name from Chidibest to Festus Ibewuike.

Ibewuike is linked to an earlier drug case

On Saturday, September 5, 2026, Ibewuike was taken to the NDLEA's Central Exhibit Store in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he confirmed his identity and identified the hero1n parcels bearing the "ND" code as connected to his network.

Investigators further discovered that he had previously featured in another drug matter before the Federal High Court, Lagos, presided over by Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari, in charge no. FHC/L/203C/2013, concerning the seizure of 40.255kg of methamphetamine.

NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) welcomed the arrest as proof that no suspect can permanently escape the agency's reach.

"Festus Ibewuike ran for over two years, hiding under a change of name and a new life abroad, but today he is back in Nigeria to answer for the 49.70kg hero1n seizure linked to his network," Marwa said. "This should serve as a fresh warning to fleeing suspects still at large: the Agency will not relent until every one of you is brought to book."

Marwa also commended the Nigerian and Beninese INTERPOL National Central Bureaux for their roles in securing the transfer of custody.

NDLEA arrests socialite KC Luxury

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDLEA operatives intercepted 184.5 kilogrammes of illicit drugs hidden in a courier company consignment bound for the UK, Europe, and Asia.

The agency described the bust as the largest illicit drugs seizure from a courier firm in its entire history.

Two suspects, including socialite KC Luxury, were arrested in connection with the drug shipment.

Source: Legit.ng