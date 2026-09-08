NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi and his supporters say they were stopped from reaching Yelwata in Benue State on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Obi alleged that thugs dispatched by the Benue State Government blocked the road leading to victims of the Yelwata massacre

The attempted visit drew questions over timing, with critics noting it coincided with the start of campaign season ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yelwata, Benue State - The 2027 Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi says armed thugs prevented him and his entourage from reaching communities affected by the Yelwata massacre in Benue State on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Obi, who was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, claimed the thugs were sent by the Benue State Government to block access to the road leading to the massacre victims.

Obi's Yelwata visit halted by thugs: 'They are throwing stones at us'. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

His team reported that stones were thrown at them during the confrontation, describing the situation as a deliberate attempt to deny them entry.

"They are throwing stones at us," Obi said, according to a video shared by Nigerian Affairs Journal on X @NigAffars.

Peter Obi's Benue visit draws political questions.

The attempted visit came as political campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections begin to intensify, and the timing quickly drew scrutiny from observers.

One X user, @Christbeloved00, questioned the motive behind the trip, writing:

"But why wait until campaign season to visit the victims? If the concern is genuinely about the people of Yelwata, why not make the visit long before now? People who have suffered deserve compassion, not politics. The timing naturally raises questions: is this really about supporting the victims, or is it about making a political statement now that campaigns are starting?

ljj paint @ljjpaints wrote:

"And so what? Former governor of Kaduna state was detained by Peter Obi in Anambra state what happened? Obi is lucky"

@MrOlubabs

"Their loss. He should go back and leave them If it's t..h..e governor, he FUMBLED. and has no shame."

@EmekaOraneche

"Alia/BAT/APC has played their last card!"

@BankyGbola9240

"Your defeat for Benue go loud."

@Realshedtalks

"Leave the let them continue fooling themselves. This was the same venue that terrorist were killing their people like cow meat; people really need to learn the hard way, daf;t people everywhere"

The Yelwata massacre, which took place in Benue State last year, left communities devastated and has remained a sensitive issue in the country's political landscape.

Obi's planned visit appeared intended to draw attention to the victims, though the circumstances surrounding the blocked access added a fresh layer of controversy to the trip.

There was no immediate response from the Benue State Government regarding the allegations that it directed thugs to obstruct the NDC candidate's movement.

Peter Obi mentions how Benue governor stopped him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has explained what led to his denial of meeting with the IDPs in Benue state.

Obi, who was a two-term governor of Anambra state, stated he was not sure if Governor Hycinth Alia was aware of the development.

The 2027 NDC presidential candidate explained that he had planned to visit the governor, the Tiv traditional ruler, the IDP camps and the school of nursing in the state.

Source: Legit.ng