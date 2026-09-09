Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin expressed condolences after the wife of Kabo LGA Chairman Lawan Najume died in Egypt

Jibrin posted a tribute to the deceased, Hajiya Maimuna, on Wednesday, September 9, describing her as a devoted and virtuous woman

The Deputy Senate President urged the Kabo LGA Chairman and his family to draw strength as they cope with the loss

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has publicly mourned the death of Hajiya Maimuna, the wife of Kabo Local Government Area Chairman in Kano State, Hon. Lawan Najume, who died in Egypt.

Jibrin shared a condolence message on Wednesday, September 9, via his X account, extending his sympathies to the Kano council chief and his family following the news of Maimuna's passing.

Wife of the chairman of Kabo LG in Kano dies in Egypt Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

In the tribute, the Deputy Senate President described losing a loved one as "undoubtedly one of life's most painful experiences" and called on the bereaved chairman to find comfort in the memory of his wife's character and faith.

Jibrin's message to the Kabo LGA chairman

Jibrin said Hajiya Maimuna led a life committed to worship and service to others, and urged her husband not to be overwhelmed by grief.

He wrote:

"I urge the Honourable Chairman to draw strength and comfort from the knowledge that she lived a virtuous life, devoted to the worship of Allah (SWT) and dedicated to serving humanity."

The Deputy Senate President also offered prayers for the deceased, asking that Allah forgive her shortcomings and reward her with Jannatul Firdaus. He equally prayed for the chairman and his entire family, asking God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Jibrin opened his statement with the Islamic condolence phrase "Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un," which translates to "Verily we belong to Allah, and verily to Him we shall return," a common expression used in Muslim communities when mourning the dead.

Read Jibrin's full statement on X here:

Kano district head dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alhaji Shehu Kabiru Bayero, District Head of Dorayi and Barde Kerarriya of the Kano Emirate, passed away in Egypt.

The Kano State Emirate announced his death in a Facebook statement on Tuesday, offering condolences to his family.

Bayero had a decorated career spanning the Nigeria Police Force and traditional rulership dating back to 2006.

Source: Legit.ng