The Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election at its annual synod

CBCN President-General Archbishop Leonard Bature Kawas cited Tinubu's appointment record as a key reason behind the group's decision

Senior government officials including SGF George Akume and Minister Mohammed Idris attended the synod where the endorsement was made

The Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid, announcing a formal endorsement at the group's annual synod on Wednesday, September 9.

Archbishop Leonard Bature Kawas, the CBCN President-General, made the announcement at the 2026 synod, arguing that Tinubu's record in office, particularly his approach to appointments, had earned the group's confidence despite concerns that typically surround a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

CBCN endorsed Tinubu at its annual synod. The endorsement came on Wednesday, September 9. Photo credit: @atiku/@officialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

"He did not only appoint at the national level; he also supported the emergence of Christian governors to be the majority in Nigeria. He has stood with Christianity alongside his wife," Kawas said.

Why CBCN backed Tinubu

Kawas also praised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for what he described as a historic move in its leadership structure, Vanguard reported.

"For the first time, the ruling party appointed a born-again Christian and preacher of the gospel to be the national leader of the party," he said.

The archbishop added that the bishops would back the president through prayer and public advocacy, particularly around what he called Tinubu's programmes for national development.

"We are here today to reassure him of our solid support; we are standing with him in prayers and advocacy for the good programmes he has brought forth for the liberation of Nigeria.

"We stand with the president today, and as long as he's willing to be our president and even come in 2027, we will still be standing with him. On this, this house has endorsed him for the 2027 presidency," Kawas said.

Bishops urge inclusion of religious leaders in appointments

Beyond the endorsement, Kawas raised a broader concern about the role of religious leaders in governance.

He urged the federal government to include both Christian and Muslim clerics in political appointments, arguing that such voices should not be sidelined in the selection process.

CBCN endorsed Tinubu at its annual synod. The endorsement came on Wednesday, September 9. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: UGC

The CBCN president also confirmed that Tinubu had responded to the group's earlier call for engagement with United States President Donald Trump on the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, Punch reported.

The event drew senior government officials, including Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume and Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris.

2027: Ortom declares support for Tinubu

Previously. Legit.ng reported that former Benue state governor Samuel Ortom publicly declared that he stands by his decision to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying he has no regrets about the position he took.

Ortom made the declaration during an interview on ARISE News, where he addressed the political climate in Benue state, his relationship with current governor Hyacinth Alia, and his preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng