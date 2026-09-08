Former senator Bello Mandiya, who represented Katsina South, died on Monday in Abuja at the age of 62

Katsina Governor Dikko Radda confirmed the death and said the former senator would be buried in Abuja on Tuesday

The cause of Mandiya's death was not immediately known at the time of the announcement

Bello Mandiya, a former senator who represented the Katsina South Senatorial District, died on Monday in Abuja.

He was 62 years old.

The Katsina State Government confirmed the death on Monday evening. Ibrahim Mohammed, chief press secretary to Governor Dikko Radda, told journalists that the burial would take place in Abuja on Tuesday. No cause of death was made public.

Former senator Bello Mandiya, representative of Katsina South, has passed away at 62 in Abuja. Photo credit: @KatsinaStateNg

Source: Twitter

Governor Radda mourns Mandiya

Governor Radda issued a statement describing the news as a shock, saying the former senator's passing was a loss not only to Katsina State but to Nigeria as a whole.

"I received with shock and deep sadness the news of the death of Senator Bello Mandiya. His passing is a great loss to Katsina State and Nigeria," the governor said.

Radda also acknowledged Mandiya's record in public life, adding:

"Senator Mandiya dedicated part of his life to public service and served our people with commitment. His contributions will remain remembered."

The governor sent his condolences to Mandiya's family, former Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari, the people of Katsina South, his political associates, and his former Senate colleagues.

Radda prayed for the repose of the former senator's soul and asked for strength for those he left behind.

Mandiya's career in public life

Before his election to the Senate, Mandiya served as chief of staff to former Katsina Governor Aminu Masari.

He won election to the Senate in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, representing Katsina South through the ninth National Assembly until his tenure ended in 2023.

Gunmen kill APC LG chairman in Kogi

Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen shot and killed APC chairman Ishaq Yunusa along the Itobe-Ochadamu Expressway in Kogi state on Thursday, August 27.

Armed attackers emerged from surrounding bush and opened fire on motorists at about 5pm, leaving a vehicle abandoned on the highway. Kogi state police confirmed the attack and launched joint security operations to rescue the abducted victim and track down the assailants.

Source: Legit.ng